ENGLEWOOD - The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office is investigating an alleged stabbing in Englewood.

The stabbing arose out of what CCSO called a "isolated incident" on Waterford Avenue. The crime was "domestic in nature," according to an app alert from the CCSO.

"There is no threat to the public and all involved are accounted for," read the post.

Detectives with CCSO Major Crimes are currently investigating the stabbing. Charges in the case are pending.

