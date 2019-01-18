PLACIDA — A 57-year-old man cut himself deeply with a chainsaw and had to be airlifted to Lee Memorial Hospital Thursday.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District and Charlotte County EMS responded to a 911 call 10:19 a.m. Thursday to the Coral Creek Club on Gasparilla Road. The caller said the man had cut his lower leg with a chainsaw, reports stated.
While not life-threatening, the wound was deep enough for Charlotte EMS to have the man airlifted from the nearby Coral Creek Airport to the Lee Memorial trauma center for treatment.
Charlotte County Fire/EMS spokesman Todd Dunn said he trained as a volunteer with a chainsaw disaster response team. As part of the safety training, Dunn said, team members were required to wear protective chaps whenever they handled a chainsaw.
