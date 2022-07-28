SARASOTA — A Crystal River man convicted of traveling to Sarasota County to have sex with a person he thought was a child was sentenced to life in prison Wednesday.
William Richard Heagney, 47, received the sentencing from Circuit Judge Thomas Krug in Sarasota.
Heagney had previously been convicted on a charge of battery on a child, and is also designated as a registered sexual offender, according to court records.
Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Heagney on Sept. 21, 2019 as part of Operation Intercept VII.
Working undercover, detectives set up internet identities as children on chat platforms.
During the operation, deputies arrested 23 people in four days, reports show.
Heagney sent explicit photos of himself to what he believed was a 14-year-old girl over 10 days, according to reports.
“Over the course of his conversation with this child, he sent 88 images of pornography to groom this child to entice or encourage her to engage in sexual conduct with him,” Twelfth Circuit State Attorney Ed Brodsky stated in an email.
“Although the child mentioned many times that she was only 14 and alluded to her young age and immaturity throughout the conversation, the defendant persisted,” Brodsky stated.
He drove from Crystal River to a Home Depot in Sarasota County. He parked his truck there and rode a bicycle several miles to a “decoy house.”
Detectives found child pornography on his phone, according to the investigation.
In June, a jury convicted Heagney of several charges, including traveling to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, use of a computer to seduce, solicit or entice a child to commit a sex act, attempted lewd and lascivious battery on a victim between 12 and 16, records show.
He faced 88 counts of transmission of material harmful to minors.
During Wednesday's sentencing hearing, one of the Heagney’s prior victims of sexual abuse testified, reading her victim impact statement.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.