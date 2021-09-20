ENGLEWOOD — Finally ready to convert from heavy, winter jackets to flip flops, John and Jodi Ortega anxiously moved to Englewood from Minnesota on Sept. 1.
John tragically died just days later.
"We went to Busch Gardens after we got here," said Jodi, 50. "He wanted to take our daughter Isabella, 16, to a theme park. We had such a great time."
The couple sold their home Aug. 31 in Minnesota and moved to Englewood the following day. The 53-year-old, Operation Desert Storm Army veteran, suffered from post traumatic stress disorder and hyper-vigilance.
"You could never spook him or stand behind him," she said. "He knew he needed help to deal with the hyper-vigilance. If he was startled while sleeping, he would jump out of bed and be ready to fight. He knew he needed help to overcome it."
John promised his wife, he would get help once they moved to Florida. He recently gathered his military paperwork and headed to a veterans administration office in Port Charlotte. However, he never made it there.
Jodi received a call from a police investigator. John died in a head-on crash in Arcadia.
"A witness said they saw him swerve and he must have overcorrected and went into the path of a tractor-trailer that hit the driver's side," she said. "I don't know much more yet. I don't know why he was in Arcadia. He may have had an episode, because something triggered him or he got lost in an unfamiliar area. I just don't know why he was out there. I'm in a fog right now."
Jodi is planning a service for her husband of 22 years on Oct. 3 in St. Paul, Minnesota.
"I don't know a lot of people here, so we will have a ceremony up north, but I do feel surrounded by love," Jodi said.
"I've never eaten so much Italian food," she said. "It's comfort food. I need it right now. I've been crying on the floor and then the next minute OK, and then feeling lost or guilty. I'm running through all emotions.
"John has a twin sister. She was on the phone when we learned John was in the crash."
Jodi is seeking help from a local grief group. She's renting the home in Englewood until December and will soon be looking for a house and a job.
On the day John died, Jodi was offered a full-time job in North Port. John had phone numbers to call local hauling companies for a job. He was a truck driver who hauled heavy equipment, construction and other materials.
"We vacationed in Florida for years," she said. "When we got to Englewood, it really was everything we imagined. It made us feel like we should have come here sooner. I love the snow and even driving in it, but John loved the heat and warmth. He really wanted to move here. He hated the cold. He stayed inside all the time and looked forward to being outside more in Florida.
"The pandemic was the deciding factor for us," she said. "I was off of work for 12 weeks (from the medical industry). We realized we didn't need to stay in Minnesota. Our family just ate at the Tiki Sandbar and it's a wonderful outdoor restaurant in Englewood. We are foodies so we were looking forward to trying new things here."
Despite being newbies to the area, Jodi said John would never give up being a die-hard Minnesota Vikings' fan.
"The first song we will play for his service is the Vikings fight song," she said. "John also loved DC comic books. I'm going to incorporate that somehow into his service as well. He collected 10,000 comic books throughout his life. He also was a history buff, golf and of course our two girls Lilia, 19, and Isabella, 16."
Jodi plans to take things one day at a time, for now, understanding she may need help from strangers.
"I realized we are not promised tomorrow, only today," she said. "That's why I agreed to move to Florida. I said why am I waiting until I cannot walk on the beach to come here. My mom is here now in Nokomis. She loves it too because it's so beautiful. It's just been overwhelming for us. Everyone here is so welcoming, we really like it here."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.