FHP Crash Photo Englewood

Authorities allege Cash Kaufmann’s vehicle struck another vehicle at the intersection of State Road 776 and Artists Avenue — resulting in the death of three women in the other vehicle.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY FHP

ENGLEWOOD — A Sarasota man has been charged with three counts of manslaughter in connection to a 2022 fatal car crash.

Cash Kaufmann, 25, was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol on March 23 and taken to Sarasota County Jail.


Cash Kaufmann

Cash Kaufmann
