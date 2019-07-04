Englewood, FL (34223)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. High 92F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Low 78F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.