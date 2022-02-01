PUNTA GORDA -- The defendant in a 2020 Englewood robbery pleaded guilty just before jury selection was set to begin for his trial.
Karl Byron Minott, 67, pleaded guilty Tuesday to a count of armed robbery with a firearm while wearing an identity concealment device.
The plea was made directly to Charlotte County Court, according to a news release from State Attorney Amira Fox's office, and was not the result of a plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense.
Minott was originally charged with armed robbery with a firearm while wearing an identity concealment device and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and wearing a mask while committing an offense, related to an incident from April 2020.
Video footage and witness accounts placed Minott at the Publix at Merchants Crossing on Placida Road, wearing "a homemade face mask and baseball cap."
Minott approached an employee and asked about purchasing lottery tickets. He did not have the money to do so. Subsequently, he approached another customer, told them to hand him their money — and pulled out a firearm.
The customer was ordered to lay down after she complied, and Minott then left the store.
The victim of the robbery, Lisa Church, later posted on social media about it.
“He said he would shoot me,” the post stated. “He said if I moved or if I told anyone, he’d kill me ... It seemed like an eternity, but the police told me from the store video that I laid there for only 10 seconds.”
Minott was arrested a few days after the robbery by Charlotte County Sheriff's Office deputies. According to the state attorney's news release, Minott admitted to committing the crime in an interview with law enforcement.
Minott is set to return to court on March 4 for sentencing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.