ENGLEWOOD — In July, Sarasota County commissioners agreed to move forward with Charlotte County on a joint beach renourishment project on Manasota Key.
Now, Sarasota County’s portion of the project appears in some jeopardy following meetings conducted by state regulators.
Originally, Sarasota commissioners approved the project from the county line to just north of Blind Pass Beach. Later, after pleas by six property owners north of the park, those properties were added to the project earlier this month.
The inclusion of those six properties, according to a staff memo, brings the north end of the project closer to exposed hardbottom off-shore. That could result in a requirement by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for additional monitoring or mitigation “if the project terminus at the north end is not shortened to avoid these impacts.”
County staff have received a preliminary recommendation from state environmental staff that the three northernmost properties be removed from the project.
Further complicating the project for Sarasota is the establishment of an erosion control line which is required for the state permit and is a process led by the Department of Environmental Protection.
In early October, department staff held a workshop and public hearing in Venice on the establishment of the erosion control line. It became evident during this event that 27 property owners in the middle portion of Sarasota’s project opposed the plan.
Their opposition and refusal to grant an erosion control line over their properties creates a gap that could affect how the renourishment project ultimately works the county staff memo notes.
Starkly, the memo states, all this additional information has “… significant bearing on how the project proceeds.”
County commissioners will discuss the item during the afternoon session of their meeting Tuesday beginning at 1:30 p.m. The meeting is in commission chambers at the County Administration Center, 1660 Ringling Blvd., Sarasota. Access Sarasota TV will also televise the meeting, and the agenda is available at www.scgov.net by clicking on Meetings and Agendas under the Services A-Z tab.
