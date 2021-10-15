MURDOCK — The state will help Charlotte County pay for cleaning up dead fish at Englewood Beach.
County commissioners approved receiving a $30,000 grant from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to clean up dead fish and other marine life due to the toxic red tide algae blooms offshore in the Gulf.
The grant was good news to Damian Ochab, president of the Manasota-Sandpiper Key Association. But he's hoping to see more help.
"Unfortunately, this one-time event is not an acceptable action for the ongoing problems and concerns that we continue to experience several times a year on our shores, parks, canals and bay within Charlotte County," Ochab told commissioners at their Oct. 12 meeting.
Besides the stench of decaying fish piling up along shorelines and floating in canals, Ochab said, "There is an additional health and safety concern of people stepping on fish bones as they walk our shores and getting infected from the decomposing carcasses."
Also, the decaying marine life create nutrients that feed the algae blooms.
Ochab suggested the county develop a program to remove any biological debris from the county's public beaches, public shorelines, canals, and bay waterways after red tide fish kills.
The recent restoration of sand along Manasota Key's Gulf shoreline required the creation of an erosion control line. From that line to the Gulf became public beach. The beach from he line landward remained private beach.
"Timing is critical," he stressed. "If it is the state or the federal government’s responsibility to establish this program, then we need our county to take the lead in getting this done."
Ochab said, "We believe that all county residents, local businesses, and tourism development would agree with our request."
No pickups
Manasota Key property owners shouldn't expect any cleanups on private or in front of private property any time soon.
According to Community Services Director Tommy Scott and other county officials, Ochab's request is more complicated than just scooping up dead fish.
The FDEP grant the county received specifically states: “The work will not be performed on state-owned land, except that the work may be performed on county or city property, including seaward of the mean high-water line or erosion control line, whichever applies.”
All along Manasota Key, the strip of beach from the erosion control line to the water is public state beach and the state would have to permit the cleanup. However, the county would also need each and every private property owner to sign off on any clean up in front of their properties.
Without the state and private property owners approvals, the County Attorney Office advised the county cannot clean up dead fish from the shoreline.
