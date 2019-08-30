ENGLEWOOD — More than a dozen deputies from both Charlotte and Sarasota County sheriff's offices were searching Manasota Key just before noon Friday.
Officers in marked and unmarked units, along with a patrol boat in the Intracoastal Waterway were looking on the 8100 to 8400 block of Manasota Key Road. They were looking between houses and in the mangroves fringing Lemon Bay.
The area is in the Sarasota County end of the key, just south of the Manasota Bridge, but officers from both Charlotte and Sarasota counties were working together in the search.
Officers would not say who they were looking for or why.
