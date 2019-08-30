Staff Report
ENGLEWOOD — A man accused of stealing his mother’s car and who was spotted near Englewood Beach fled from officers and eluded capture Friday.
More than a dozen deputies from both Charlotte and Sarasota County sheriff’s offices were searching Manasota Key just before noon Friday, looking for the man, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement officers did not release his name as of press time on Friday.
Officers in marked and unmarked units, along with a patrol boat in the Intracoastal Waterway were looking for the man on the 8100 to 8400 block of Manasota Key Road for about an hour starting at 11:15 a.m.
They were looking between houses and in the thick mangroves fringing Lemon Bay before calling off the search.
The area is in the Sarasota County end of the key, just south of the Manasota Bridge.
