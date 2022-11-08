On stage with the Pure Country band, Englewood Chamber board President Kathleen Callahan and Executive Director Doug Izzo announce the members of the Manasota Mystique 2022 committee, from left, Lou Cook, of Signs in One Day; Bobbi Sue Taylor, of Englewood Lock 'N Key; Maria Cummings, of Suncoast Central Realty; Chamber membership director Kim Parks; Karren Current, of Centennial Mortgage; Taylor Edwards of Key Agency; Erin Halstead, of Michael Saunders & Co.; Brian Faro, of Paradise Exclusive Real Estate; Kathy Godlewsky, of Paradise Exclusive; and Melody Vasbinder, of Real Bikes.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Englewood Chamber board president Kathleen Callahan and executive director Doug Izzo greet everyone at Manasota Mystique on Saturday night.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
The grounds of Englewood's Crestwood Circus Ranch were the setting for the Englewood Chamber's signature event of 2022, Manasota Mystique Presents Your Yellowstone on Saturday night.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Dave Wampler speaks to the crowd at Manasota Mystique before delivering the invocation as Englewood Chamber board president Kathleen Callahan looks on.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Pure Country returned to Manasota Mystique this year, performing their catalog of classic country songs.
SUN PHOTO BY CHRIS PORTER
Manasota Mystique Presents Your Yellowstone at Crestwood Circus Ranch raised thousands for local Hurricane Ian relief efforts.
ENGLEWOOD — The grounds of Crestwood Circus Ranch became Montana's Dutton Ranch for one Saturday night as the Englewood Chamber of Commerce's signature event of the year swung into place.
The sold-out Manasota Mystique Presents "Your Yellowstone," drew a few hundred guests and raised thousands of dollars for the chamber's hurricane relief fund.
With catering from the Lighthouse Grille at Stump Pass Marina and music from Pure Country, patrons decked out in cowboy hats, denim and yards of plaid scooted their boots on the outdoor dance floor, challenged the mechanical bull and soaked up the atmosphere of the Crestwood Ranch's saloon.
For more about how to contribute to the chamber's hurricane relief fund, or to find out how to receive help, visit www.englewoodchamber.com.
