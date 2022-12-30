The good news is fewer manatees died in Florida waters this year than died last year.
But that news is tempered by last year being a record-breaking year of 1,101 reported manatee mortalities in Florida.
While the reported mortalities haven’t been posted for December, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission tallied 783 manatee mortalities from January to November 2022.
Of those deaths, Sarasota County saw 13 deaths and Charlotte County accounted for 18.
As was the case in 2021, manatees continue to die off in record numbers on Florida’s East Coast, particularly in the Indian River Lagoon where algae blooms choked out seagrass beds, the major forage of manatees.
“Environmental conditions in portions of the Indian River Lagoon remain a concern,” state wildlife officials reported on myfwc.com. “Researchers attributed this UME to starvation due to the lack of seagrasses in the Indian River Lagoon. In recent years, poor water quality in the Lagoon led to harmful algal blooms and widespread seagrass loss.”
Thanks to donations and for the first time, wildlife officials are supplementing the starving manatees diets with lettuce.
The recent cold front also presents a serious threat to manatees, especially those in north Florida where water temperatures could dip below 68 degrees. Wildlife officials reported how before Christmas, manatees began migrating to the safety of warm water discharges of power plants and other warm water refuges.
In South Sarasota and Charlotte counties, the researchers and others have reported manatees gathering in Forked Creek in Englewood, the Big Slough, Myakka River and Myakkahatchee Creek, Shell Creek and the Peace River. The marine mammals also seek warm water in an outfall canal near Warm Mineral Springs.
State and federal laws prohibit disturbing manatees.
Unlike other sea mammals, manatees do not have layers of fat that insulate them from cold water. Wildlife officials describe how the manatees can suffer from cold stress syndrome due to prolonged exposure to lower water temperatures that causes the loss body heat and the manatees inability to digest food.
Both state and federal wildlife officials call upon the public to assist wildlife agencies when spotting ill or dead manatees. The public can report any distressed or dead manatees or other wildlife to the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
