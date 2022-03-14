Manatees are dying at record rates on Florida’s East Coast.
But that does not mean boaters and others on Florida’s West Coast shouldn’t be more protective of the manatees in local waters.
Primarily, manatees, which are marine herbivores, are starving to death in the Indian River Lagoon, in the waters of Brevard County.
Of the 400 manatee deaths reported from Jan. 1 to March 4 of this year by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, 263 were reported in Brevard County, while 15 were reported in Lee County, two in Charlotte County and one in Sarasota County.
For several years, algae blooms choked out seagrasses, the primary food of manatees. Wildlife officials reportedly took the unprecedented action of feeding lettuce, thousand of pounds, to the starving manatees in Brevard County. The public is prohibited from feeding or having contact with manatees.
“While the investigation is ongoing, initial assessments indicate the high number of emaciated manatees is likely due to a decline in food availability,” state wildlife officials reported on myfwc.com. “Seagrass and macro algae coverage in this region and specifically in the Indian River Lagoon has declined significantly.”
Last year saw 1,001, a record number of dead manatees. Of those deaths, 358 occurred in Brevard County. The last, two-year aerial survey in 2019 showed 5,573 manatees swimming in Florida waters.
Manatees have been known to live until they are 60 years old, but that’s more the exception than the rule. Researchers estimate half the manatees swimming wild in Florida waters will only live into their late 20s.
Adult manatees generally are 9 to 10 feet long and weigh about 1,100 pounds; however, they can grow to 13 feet long and weight up to 2,600 pounds or more.
Like all other marine mammals, the manatee is an air-breather and can hold its breath for 20 minutes. Manatees will rest for several hours at a time, lying just below the water’s surface or on the bottom, only moving when they need to surface to take a breath. Often mothers and their calves will breathe in unison.
Research shows manatees generally reach sexual maturity at five years of age. Females give birth to one, occasionally two calves, every 2.5 to 5 years. At birth, manatee calves weigh 50 to 70 pounds and are 3 to 4 feet long. The calves stay with their mothers for more than one year, sometimes more than two years.
Closer to home
On Florida’s West Coast, as it has been for decades, Lee County remains a bull’s-eye for manatee mortality.
In 2020, Lee County accounted for 109 manatee deaths, compared to the 27 reported in Charlotte and another 19 reported in Sarasota.
Charlotte County is trying to obtain federal permitting for the construction of a parallel boat lock next to the existing one to the South Gulf Cove canal system. However, before the permit is approved, federal wildlife officials need to finish their investigation of a manatee death in October at the existing South Gulf Cove lock. U.S. Fish and Wildlife officials are conducting the investigation and will determine whether it will be necessary to establish manatee safety conditions.
While locks, flood gates and other man-made obstructions resulted in 14 manatee deaths last year, 103 deaths resulted from the injuries manatees sustained from boats and other watercraft. Many — if not all adult manatees in Florida — bear the scars from encounters with boats, jet skis and other watercraft.
Manatees need to cluster in warm water in the winter months. Manatees can suffer from cold water stress when water temperatures drop and remain below 65 degrees. The creeks in Warm Mineral Springs provide a winter haven for manatees
The Gulf Coasts Community Foundation with the with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the National Wildlife Federation will undertake a $3.5-million project that will restore, stabilize and minimize debris and other human disturbances in the creeks and canals inhabited with manatees.
Those who spot a dead, sick, or injured manatee are asked to report it to the wildlife commission at its Wildlife Alert Hotline at 1-888-404-FWCC (1-888-404-3922) or #FWC on a cellphone.
To learn more about manatees and manatee protections, visit myfwc.com.
