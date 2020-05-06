The body of a 60-year-old man was found in the water between Little Gasparilla Island and Boca Grande Wednesday evening.
The man was with his wife on their boat Wednesday around Little Gasparilla Island, when he went out swimming on his own, according to Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudette Bennett. He was gone about two hours until someone saw his body floating in the water and called the authorities around 4:53 p.m.
“The wife then got worried after not seeing her husband for a few hours and saw all the activity at the marina,” Bennett said
The cause of death is unknown, but authorities do not suspect foul play, Bennett said.
“It could be anything,” Bennett said.
Both Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to the call.
This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can contact CCSO’s non-emergency number at 941-474-3233.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.