ST. PETERSBURG — All the Mantas could do is watch the bouncing single roll toward second baseman Flynn Stewart, who's throw was unable to beat out the runner at first base.
It was a well hit ball at the perfect time with runners on second and third in the bottom of the ninth with two outs. Despite hanging tough with a 15-win Lakewood team, Lemon Bay fell in the first round of Regionals 4-3.
"After the year that we had, it would've been real easy for us to take this trip and just get our butts whipped and go home on the bus," Lemon Bay coach Dan Flaherty said. "But these guys fought hard and played hard. I was proud of how they played tonight. IT was too bad we didn't get the result we wanted."
The game's first five runs came unearned off a slew of errors and wild pitches on both sides. Lemon Bay grabbed a 3-2 lead in the top of the fourth when Richie Oliva jogged home after a pitch went to the backstop. Lakewood responded, tying it up in the bottom of the inning.
That's where the offense would halt until the ninth. Lemon Bay was unable to string hits together against Lakewood's reliever, who mixed his fastball and curveball using a three-quarter delivery.
Lemon Bay went 8-17 on the year.
Venice 5, Riverdale 0
The Venice baseball team knew that if it could knock out Riverdale starting pitcher Carson Palmquist early enough in the game, then the Indians would be in a good spot to advance to the regional semifinals.
Venice (22-6, 6-0) did just that with a big third inning, as left fielder Zac Calhoon ripped a two-run single to centerfield with two outs to give the Indians a 3-0 lead.
Palmquist’s night was done after one more inning, and the Indians cruised to a 5-0 win at Venice High School in the regional quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
See the full stories online at yoursun.com and also in Friday's sports section.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.