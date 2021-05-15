The future of River Road is a tale of two roads.
A major transportation route in South Sarasota County, River Road is traveled daily by thousands.
Even though it’s two lanes for most of its length, it serves as a main transportation route for commuters, visitors and truck drivers, since it connects Interstate 75, U.S. 41 and State Road 776.
People in North Port, along with the city’s quickly developing Wellen Park subdivision, plus tens of thousands living in Englewood on both sides of the Sarasota-Charlotte county line use the road day and night.
On average, 19,700 vehicles travel daily on North River Road, while 13,100 vehicles travel daily along South River Road, state transportation records show.
From Jan. 1, 2020, to May 13, 2021, the state received reports of 102 vehicle crashes along North and South River Road. During the same time period, two fatal crashes occurred on North River Road and two other fatal collisions happened along South River Road.
Changes are in the works for part — but not all — of the road:
A project to widen and raise North River Road from U.S. 41 to the I-75 interchange is scheduled to start this year.
However, those driving South River Road between Tamiami Trail and Englewood should not expect any immediate changes.
North River Road
North River Road has made it to the state’s project list for some major improvements.
The Florida Department of Transportation has identified $12 million from Sarasota County and $52 million in state transportation funds to pay for widening the existing two-lane roadway to six lanes from U.S. 41 to Center Road, and to four lanes from Center Road to I-75.
State transportation officials expect to select a contractor for the project next month and have a contract in July. Workers and equipment should start clearing the roadway in preparation for construction along North River Road in the fall.
The five-mile stretch of roadway will also be raised. State transportation criteria requires the pavement base of the roadway to be raised to 3 feet above the groundwater table. FDOT has incorporated an additional requirement for North River Road that calls for roadway lanes be raised above the 100-year flood elevation.
No new traffic lights are planned. The intersections with traffic signals — West Villages Parkway, Center Road and Venice Avenue — will remain as they are now.
“The corridor continues to be evaluated for additional signalized intersections, but, at this time, only the three existing signalized intersections are included in the North River Road improvements,” FDOT spokesman Brian Rick said.
South River Road
South River Road is another story.
The state transportation officials took over the maintenance of North River Road — from the I-75 interchange to U.S. 41 intersection — from Sarasota County two years ago. However, South River Road from U.S. 41 to Winchester Boulevard and the Pine Street intersection remains the responsibility of Sarasota County.
“Not only does the road need to be widened, it needs to have a safe, away-from-the-road, bike lanes,” Englewood resident Carol McCoy said.
“There should not be any development allowed until this happens. Kicking the can down the road isn’t helpful,” said McCoy, who regularly travels River Road for local trips to Venice and other local destinations. But improving the entire River Road roadway has a more vital role for all of Englewood and Cape Haze residents.
“We need a reliable hurricane evacuation route” she said. “Should have been done long ago.”
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, before Winchester Boulevard was built from South River Road to Placida Road, what was then dubbed as the “Englewood Interstate Connector,” included all of River Road as a vital link for Englewood and Cape Haze hurricane evacuation. The connector was the Sarasota-Manatee Metropolitan Planning Organization’s fourth-highest priority for the region, according to newspaper articles from in 1999.
However, that was before FDOT agreed to take over responsibility for North River Road. Since then, any road improvements to South River Road appear to have slipped from county priorities.
With South River Road bordering the Myakka State Forest, McCoy also suggested whenever the South River Road is widened, the county should consider wildlife overpasses like FDOT has along other roadways throughout the state.
Like McCoy, Venice resident and motorist, George Jandreau regularly travels River Road to travel to local destinations. He’ll also use River Road as an alternate route to I-75.
“Expansion is here and is almost certain to continue with a lot (of growth) having taken place in recent years and probably much more planned for the near future,” Jandreau said. “So I would say, definitely, it doesn’t make sense to only partially widen (River Road).”
Mapping the future
Jandreau is right. Englewood should definitely gear up for a burst of new homes.
Sarasota County commissioners recently approved a critical area plan for Winchester Ranch, a proposed development on 3,660 acres adjacent to River Road in the Englewood area.
When buildout is accomplished — which is expected to take decades — the new subdivision will stretch from just east State Road 776 to the Myakka Pines golf course and past Winchester Boulevard. The subdivision calls for 8,999 new homes in the Englewood area.
No detailed development, construction or other plans have been filed with the county. Traffic studies will be also be included when detailed plans to move forward with the development are submitted for county review.
No one, however, should hold their breath for a South River Road expansion from the U.S. 41 intersection to the Winchester Boulevard or Pine Street intersections. Improvements to South River Road are not part of the county’s five-year capital improvements program (CIP).
Sarasota County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger, who is also an Englewood resident, wants to change that.
“My goal is to get it accelerated,” Cutsinger said of South River Road. “I am looking into a variety of funding (options).”
Cutsinger believes South River Road should be viewed as a priority now, rather than later. The good news, he said, is the county already has the right of way it will need to expand the roadway and provide adequate stormwater drainage.
Out of the seven-mile roadway, two miles of South River Road fall within the city limits of North Port.
While Sarasota County oversees maintenance of South River Road, North Port spokesman Joshua Taylor said, “I would suspect that North Port will be asked to contribute when a plan is ultimately made by those who own and maintain it.”
That day may be coming, but when, no one can say, at least for now.
