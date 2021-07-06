ENGLEWOOD — The future is being mapped out for State Road 776 in Charlotte County.

"We don't want it to look like U.S. 41," Gary Harrell told the citizens advisory board for the Charlotte County-Punta Gorda Metropolitan Planning Organization.

The group is tasked with recommending where Charlotte County's share of federal and state transportation dollars should be spent.

ESmpo022120a

Widen State Road 776 in Englewood East? Someday. State planners say now is the time to start planning for it.

The MPO board — made up of three county commissioners, a Punta Gorda City Council member and an elected Charlotte County Airport Authority member — will be asked to review a proposed S.R. 776 road improvements plan July 19.

"This is the critical period," said Harrell, who is the MPO's executive director. The Florida Department of Transportation is now in the process of repaving, improving and critically examining its roadways.

The repaving project for State Road 776 in Englewood East, which was planned years ago, is nearly complete.


The MPO needs to have a plan in place for S.R. 776  to garner funding from state transportation officials, Harrell suggested.

The majority of S.R. 776 study focuses on intersection improvements, lengthening and adding turn lanes where needed. The study identifies what can be short-term projects in 2025, mid-term projects in 2035 and long-term projects in 2045.

Among short-term projects, the plan calls for better coordination of traffic signals at the S.R. 776 intersections with San Casa Drive, Oriole Boulevard, Winchester Boulevard and Willmington-Gulfstream boulevards.

The plan also recommends enhancing the interconnections of neighborhoods north-and-south of the state road in the Gulf Cove area with new roadway crossings and providing "commercial retrofits" along the South Access Road and Pendleton Avenue west of Sunnybrook Boulevard.

To learn more, visit ccmpo.com or call 941-883-3535.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments