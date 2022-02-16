SARASOTA — During almost any Sarasota County commission meeting, it’s not uncommon to hear one or two commissioners comment about being careful stewards of taxpayer’s money.
When commissioners meet Tuesday, one of their first actions will be to pony up $315,000 as their share of funding for a March 8 special election, where one of the ballot items seeks to repeal a county charter amendment they’ve vociferously opposed.
A memo to commissioners from Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner indicates that the total cost of the March 8 special election is $630,000 and the Sarasota County School Board has agreed to pay half.
The School Board called for the election first, putting a referendum on the ballot seeking approval to continue an existing 1 mill tax to fund school operations. With the election already set, county commissioners just tagged along, adding to the ballot the referendum that opponents have described as an attempt to overturn the will of the voters.
The charter amendment in question — which changed the way commissioners are elected from countywide races to single-member districts — passed with more than 60% of the county’s voters in favor in 2018.
The five current county commissioners, all Republicans, have made no secret about their distaste for the new method for electing them.
They, at times, have argued the measure is a ploy by Democrats to gain a seat on the county commission, or that it deprives residents of 80% of their votes since they now can only vote for one county commissioner instead of all five.
Those opposed to the upcoming referendum counter those arguments saying making commissioners run in only the district they represent achieves greater accountability and makes it easier for under-funded candidates to wage a campaign as opposed to running a costly county-wide campaign.
The Sarasota Alliance for Fair Elections, which originally proposed the charter amendment, is opposing the repeal, while the Republican Party and a political action committee based in Tallahassee called the Sun Coast Alliance are campaigning for repeal of the amendment.
Tuesday’s agenda item on funding for the special election is on the commissioners’ consent agenda so it is likely that no comments will be made unless one of the commissioners pulls it for discussion.
Early voting for the March 8 special election begins Feb. 26 and continues through March 6. The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot is Saturday, Feb. 26.
