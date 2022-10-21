Before Thursday evening's fire at the Palm Harbour Marina off Placida Road near Englewood, the facility was ripped by Hurricane Ian's winds. Workers may have started the fire using a metal grinder on the roof, fire officials said.
ENGLEWOOD — A fire at the Palm Harbour Marina could have been far worse than it was.
The Englewood Area Fire Control District received the call about 5 p.m. Friday of a blaze at the boat storage building in the marina, 7080 Placida Road. Firefighters from the District's Englewood East, Grove City and Cape Haze stations arrived quickly.
"They earned an A-plus," Battalion Fire Chief Don Pasick said, commending the firefighters for stemming the fire quickly.
Only six boats sustained damage.
No injuries were reported.
The billowing black smoke blowing over Placida Road could easily leave an impression the fire was much worse than it was. That's not unusual with fires involving fiberglass boats, officials said.
Pasick explained how the fiberglass, resins and other chemicals are used in manufacturing the boats. The smoke also carries with it toxins, he said.
The suspected cause of the fire was from the sparks from a grinder that was removing metal from the roof. The marina was damaged during Hurricane Ian.
The marina, like other businesses along Placida Road, bore the hard blows from Ian. Spokespersons for the Palm Harbour Marina could not be reached for comment Friday.
