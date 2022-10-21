ENGLEWOOD — A fire at the Palm Harbour Marina could have been far worse than it was.

The Englewood Area Fire Control District received the call about 5 p.m. Friday of a blaze at the boat storage building in the marina, 7080 Placida Road. Firefighters from the District's Englewood East, Grove City and Cape Haze stations arrived quickly.


Hurricane Ian Palm Harbour Marina fire

Before Thursday evening's fire at the Palm Harbour Marina off Placida Road near Englewood, the facility was ripped by Hurricane Ian's winds. Workers may have started the fire using a metal grinder on the roof, fire officials said.

Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
1

Load comments