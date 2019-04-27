ENGLEWOOD — Forty-four years ago this week, Randy Smith recalls, the sun had barely crested over the horizon and the day was already hot, muggy.
“We felt like the Alamo,” said Smith.
The Englewood man was among the last group of U.S. Marines sitting atop the flat roof of the U.S. Embassy waiting to be evacuated by helicopter from Saigon. South Vietnam was falling, and waves of enemy soldiers had entered the defeated country’s capital.
“We were surrounded, like sitting ducks,” he said.
He was one of the Marines called to pull down the last American flag to fly over the embassy.
Smith plans to commemorate with other veterans, their families and Englewood residents the fall of Saigon at 4 p.m. April 30 at the Clyde E Lassen Memorial VFW Post 10178 on North McCall Road, Englewood.
The service will also commemorate the service of Darwin Judge and Charles McMahon, the last Marines to die during the Vietnam War, and two of Smith’s comrades in arms.
A kid from Dayton
Ten years after he served, Smith said he realized why he decided to join the Marines as a 17-year-old senior at Beavercreek High School, outside of Dayton, Ohio.
“I wrestled at 98 pounds,” he recalled. “I was tired of being the 98-pound weakling; I was tired of being the cute skinny kid.”
The Marine Corps sent Smith to California for boot camp. Marines trained in Camp Lejeune or Parris Island tend to dub California recruits as “Hollywood Marines,” but Smith described Marine drill instructors as “equal opportunity,” no matter where you train.
While he was completing his training, Smith tested well enough — one of the 11 out of 250 young recruits — chosen to move on for embassy training and one of three who graduated for embassy duty.
“It was the toughest attrition rate,” he said. “You are still a Marine but you are working for the State Department.”
Smith arrived in Saigon, April 19, 1974. Then 18, he was the youngest Marine, “in country,” in Vietnam, for 10 months.
“It was a different world,” Smith said he felt when he stepped off the plane in Saigon. “It was oppressively hot and muggy.”
Smith and other Marines were expected to guard various bases and other installations, besides the embassy itself. Judge and McMahon were on duty at a military base when they were killed in a mortar attack. In all the confusion, Smith said, their bodies were “left behind.”
“It took Sen. Edward (Ted) Kennedy’s office 10 months to get those bodies back,” Smith said.
The end
“They were telling us, even in April, that Saigon wouldn’t fall,” Smith recalled, but Da Nang and other outposts fell one after another as the North Vietnam troops advanced. “By April, you knew they were coming. We were a beleaguered city.”
In the middle of April, Marines were assigned to “burn details” where they burnt top-secret papers and millions of dollars in U.S. currency.
“More and more, we focused on saving lives,” Smith said. “Because anyone connected to the South Vietnam regulars or any of the American operations, they were put in ‘re-education’ camps, basically concentration camps.”
U.S. ambassador Graham Martin didn’t want to leave and held on until President Gerald Ford ordered him to leave. Smith recalled how Martin’s son and nephew died in Vietnam. The Marines and others tried to evacuate by helicopters to the Seventh Fleet offshore.
“Chaos was everywhere, like the end of the world — and for a lot of people, it was,” Smith said. “A major came up to me and said for me and (Lance Corp. Jerome Thomas) to take down the flag. That’s when we knew it was over, coming down to a bitter end.”
Saigon is now Ho Chi Minh City, and nothing remains of the multi-story building that housed the embassy. But the flag pole was kept and part of the U.S. consulate, which was rebuilt on the grounds of the embassy in Ho Chi Minh City. In 2014, Smith returned to Vietnam and participated in a three-man detail at the consulate, “pulled colors” and was handed the flag.
