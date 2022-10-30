The vegetable stalls at the Olde Englewood Farmers Markets feature all kinds of vegetables, including squashes, sweet potatoes, peppers, citrus, herbs, lettuces and spinach and more. The markets are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays on West Dearborn Street, October through May.
Patty Monaghan of Manasota Key, left, buys some vegetables from Karin Grunden of Venus Veggies, based in Venus, Florida.
Lynne and Dan Petersen of Don Pedro Island pick out citrus at a stall in the Olde Englewood Farmers Market on West Dearborn Street on Thursday morning.
Kathy and Bart Voth, right, seasonal visitors from Minnesota, buy some baked goods from Kelly Discola at JC’s Daily Bread on Thursday morning at the Olde Englewood Farmers Market.
Oranges and grapefruit are lined up at a produce stand at the Olde Englewood Farmers Market on Thursday morning, the market's opening day.
ENGLEWOOD — This fall’s farmers markets on West Dearborn Street were a welcome sight Thursday.
The nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market in the Pioneer Plaza and Joyce Colmar’s Dearborn Street Market, across West Dearborn at the corner of North Elm and West Dearborn streets for many fall seasons, made their 2022 debuts.
Those farmers markets — and subsequent smaller markets along Dearborn — were especially appreciated in Englewood, a community battered and bruised by Hurricane Ian.
“It’s awesome,” said Suzi Vailivia, a Fort Lauderdale resident who is visiting with in-laws living in Englewood. “It’s bringing people together after a tragedy.”
With his black German shepherd, Ruby, at his side, Bud Nollman, a winter resident since 2008, said he always visits the farmers markets and always buys fresh produce or other merchandise from the vendors.
“This is great,” Nollman said. “It helps the community recover.”
Dearborn Street Market manager Donna Giroux was also pleased with the turnout of vendors and patrons. She did not expect such a strong start to the markets.
“I am overjoyed to see the people out,” Giroux said.
Vendors, like Lenin Grajales, CEO of Natural Healthy Food, said he, too, was happy with the turnout.
Both markets are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays from October to May.
