ENGLEWOOD — This fall’s farmers markets on West Dearborn Street were a welcome sight Thursday.

The nonprofit Olde Englewood Village Farmers Market in the Pioneer Plaza and Joyce Colmar’s Dearborn Street Market, across West Dearborn at the corner of North Elm and West Dearborn streets for many fall seasons, made their 2022 debuts.


