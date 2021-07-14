NORTH PORT — In 1999, the references on Marshall Grove's job application included Derek Dunn-Rankin, president of Sun Coast Media Group, Gene Matthews, North Port's Sarasota County commissioner and School Board member, and Pat Foster, executive director of the North Port Chamber of Commerce.
After seven years with Sun Coast Media Group, where he served as North Port editor, Marshall W. Grove, embarked on a new career that year. He became the food and beverage director at the newly opened Heron Creek Golf & Country Club Hide Away in North Port.
It was an interesting move for a career writer and newsman, who would later write the first-ever commemorative history book for the city of North Port, the well-regarded "Out of the Wilderness."
Grove died July 6, said Beverly Groves', Marshall's wife of 29 years. He was 81.
It was 12 years to the day his father died, she said.
For 18 months beginning in 2007, Grove collected old photos, interviewed people like the daughter of the late mayor Marge Gentle, cataloged Little Salt Spring and Warm Mineral Springs archaeological dig sites, and wrote how the city once named North Port Charlotte was created by General Development Corp.
It was a labor of love for his adopted city.
Grove's book was part of North Port's 50th anniversary celebration in 2009.
Besides being North Port's newspaper editor for several years, made his mark in the community as a charter member and first commandant of the North Port Detachment 948 Marine Corps League, was North Port Noon Kiwanis president, secretary of the Business & Land Owner's Association of Tamiami Trail, vice president of the North Port Friends of the Library and member of the North Port Chamber government affairs committee member.
Long before that, though, Grove graduated from Kent State University, joined the Marine Corps in 1958 and became a news editor of Armed Forced Radio and TV Network.
"The Marine Corps taught him journalism," Beverly Grove said. "He became the first non-staff (non-commissioned officer) to be base newspaper editor at Cherry Point Marine Air Station in North Carolina."
Grove's career took a trip to Culver City, California, where he was sent to MGM Studios to study script writing and film editing with the producers of the TV shows "Combat" and "Lieutenant," to assume new duties as a television writer.
"Marshall would be at the canteen, and see stars like the actress from 'Lost in Space' and Lawrence Welk," she said.
By 1963, Grove became a weekly newspaper editor in Ohio. He left there to be an assistant editor at Babcox Publications in Ohio. He traveled and wrote a story a month for seven trade magazines.
When living out of a suitcase grew old, Grove moved to Los Angeles and joined the Scandinavian Guild as a public relations director. He published a newsletter and talked to stars.
"He convinced Lawrence Welk to do a show at the Hollywood Palladium to honor his musician, Myron Floren," Beverly said. "The event was attended by many actors and actresses, which gave the guild lots of publicity."
Grove returned to Akron in 1965 after his father was diagnosed with cancer. His parents later moved to Southwest Florida. In Ohio, Grove was the Falls News editor, overseeing three weekly papers and was later promoted to general manager.
By 1969, Grove published an entertainment publication, added a second theater publication and ran a small advertising agency, which he sold in 1971.
Grove rejoined Babcox as the editor of a monthly national automotive trade magazine. Five years later, he was promoted to publisher and traveled the US, Canada and Mexico interviewing presidents and CEOs of major corporations. The magazine was sold to Bill Communications in New York. Grove quit in 1984 because he didn't want to move to the city.
"In 1984, Marshall turned his hobby into a business and opened a martial arts and fitness center in Medina, Ohio," said Beverly, who was in the real estate industry at the time. "He sold it in 1989. We met after that. Marshall lived in a small log cabin and joined Tradco Manufacturing Company, a national automotive chemical manufacturer, as the sales and marketing manager in Akron."
He also managed the company's family owned restaurant next to the plant.
After visiting his parents in Florida, Grove learned his mother was diagnosed with dementia. The couple got married and moved to Port Charlotte. One month later, Grove, who worked at one of Lindsay Williams' newspapers in Ohio, ended up working with him again, but this time as a copy editor at the Charlotte Sun. Grove was promoted to copy chief a year later and then became business editor.
"Marshall was promoted in 1993 to editor of the North Port Sun Herald, which was a twice-weekly paper, and he took it to a daily newspaper in February of 1996," Beverly said. "He did a 48-page special section for the city of North Port's 40th anniversary."
When the newspaper's general manager Jim Bartee was diagnosed with leukemia in 1996, Grove stepped in to the role until 1998.
Between golf outings with former North Port Sun general manager Steve Sachkar, former city commissioners Jim Blucher and Fred Tower III, Grove loved boating with his close friends the late John Zagrobelny (owner of the Olde World Restaurant), Mike Marks, former city planner Sam Jones, and the late Mike Stamas, who frequented the Sun for daily talks over coffee about politics and how to generate economic development in the ever-growing city of North Port. Grove often spoke to the late city commissioner Rue Berryman, who owned Rujeans Collectables, next door to the Sun when they were both at Biscayne Plaza.
Grove was an active supporter of new programs in North Port including Big Brothers/Big Sisters, the North Port Gene Matthews Boys & Girls Club and the North Port MDA, led by Zagrobelny. He often joked about being an Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan in North Port.
"Marshall was self-taught as technology advanced, he was always trying to make himself better," Beverly said. "When he worked on the book, he had nightmares. He was so focused, he had blinders on. He even spoke to one of the Mackle brothers from General Development who developed North Port. It's all he did for hours. That was the Marine in him. He was very prolific."
Besides Beverly, Grove is survived by his daughter Nicole Ashmore and her husband Bill, a son Christopher Grove and his wife Elizabeth, a daughter Jennifer Grove, a stepdaughter Elizabeth Connolly and her husband Glenn, a stepson Michael Pierce, a sister June Hahn, eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Grove, who suffered from dementia, was cremated. His urn sits on a shelf at his North Port home between the ashes of his two beloved cats.
"They are having a party together," Beverly said. "I just know it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.