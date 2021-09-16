ENGLEWOOD — History will always show it was the Chadwick family that linked the Englewood mainland with Manasota Key and Sandpiper Key with privately built wood bridges in the late 1920s.
The wooden bridges they built allowed potential customers to drive out to their fledgling development at Englewood Beach, but they also made Englewood a beach community, giving the public easy access to the Gulf of Mexico.
A prominent member of that family, Mary Kathryn Chadwick Krantz — Mary Kay to friends and family — died earlier this month. She was 80.
"Time for a new chapter," said John Chadwick Krantz said Thursday.
His mother, Mary Kay, was the granddaughter of Steve and Laura Chadwick. Her grandparents ran the ferry service to Sandpiper and Manasota Key before the family saw it was time for a bridge. And then built two.
Her family is now preparing a celebration of life memorial 6 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Englewood Gardens Beach Club, 2560 N. Beach Road. Her ashes will be scattered in the Gulf of Mexico.
The public fishing pier at the base of Tom Adams Bridge, known as the Anger Pier, is a remnant of the Chadwicks' wood bridge.
In a Daily Sun column, local historian Diana Harris recounted how the Chadwicks settled in Englewood about 1900. They established a successful fish company, based in Punta Gorda. They bought a fish camp near Stump Pass on which they built an ice house to store fish.
Over the years the Chadwicks continued acquiring property on Manasota Key. Their land holdings eventually extended from near Stump Pass to a little south of what is now Gulf-to-Bay on North Beach Road.
In 1926, as the Florida Land Boom was going strong, and because they owned so much property, the Chadwicks decided it was time to switch professions, and they became land developers. They named their huge Manasota Key project the Chadwick Beach subdivision.
The bridges they built were replaced over the years. The larger one spanning Lemon Bay, is now the Tom Adams Bridge. The smaller one, joining Sandpiper Key to Manasota Key, is the Emil Sweptson Bridge. Although the bridges were named for other people, the Chadwicks' name is still enshrined.
Charlotte County's park at Englewood Beach is named Chadwick Park at Englewood Beach.
Mary Kay would make her own history in Englewood. She was the first "Miss Pioneer Days." She was also known for her exceptional skills on water skis — even if that meant propelling herself with a boat oar, her son John recalled.
Academics would take Mary Kay to Chicago where she studied at the Chicago Art Institute and where she met her husband, Herbert Krantz. Herbert died six years ago December. He worked as an aircraft mechanic in the Navy and Eastern Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia.
John Bass, a longtime family friend, recalled how with her father Mary Kay assisted researcher Eugenie Clark with the collection of marine life at the Cape Haze Laboratory, which was the precursor of Mote Marine Laboratory in Sarasota.
Besides being a loving wife, mother and grandmother, Bass said,
"She was a caring and supportive friend," Bass said.
He said she was also a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Mary Kay with her family, which included John and sister Laura Kathryn (Osete), would live in Georgia and later move elsewhere in Florida but she eventually migrated back to Englewood. She became an active member with the Lemon Bay Historical Society.
