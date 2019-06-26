ENGLEWOOD — The Englewood Masons continue their quest to build a better community.
Masonic Lodge 360, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in Englewood last year, continues to support community organizations. At the same time, the lodge is looking for new members to expand its membership base, said Mike Short, the lodge's vice president.
Last month, the Masonic Lodge, under the direction of Worshipful Master Denis Doome, made a contribution to the SKY Academy, which started a baseball team for the first time this season, competing with other middle schools in Sarasota County. The following week, the lodge donated to the Englewood Fusion youth soccer program to help with expenses incurred with their trip to regional tournaments in Texas.
The lodge helps fund these donations mainly with food, Short explained. For years, lodge members have prepared delicious barbecue dinners to the public the second and fourth Sunday of each month on the lodge grounds. People can stop by and get a barbecued chicken dinner to eat or a whole stack of meals to take home to the family.
The lodge also prepares spaghetti dinners the third Saturday of each month.
Short said both the barbecues and the spaghetti dinners are great ways for people to visit the lodge and see what it's like, to meet many of its members, and support the community.
The lodge also had an additional fundraising event in June, shooting sporting clays at Sarasota Trap Skeet and Sporting Clays on Knights Trail in Laurel. Several members attended the event and enjoyed a luncheon.
Lodge 360 F.&A.M. is at 265 Pine St., its same location for 51 years. Members meet at 7:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month. For more information, visit www.trowel.com/flamason/englewood360, check out the Englewood Masonic Lodge #360 on Facebook, or email englewoodlodge360@gmail.com.
