ENGLEWOOD — Who will be Englewood's next Mayor for the Day?
So far, five candidates have tossed their hats in the ring for the annual fundraiser during Pioneer Days.
A sixth candidate came in Tuesday but wasn't verified at press time. The deadline for anyone declaring candidacy is 5 p.m. today. Candidates must participate in two upcoming fun-filled "debates."
In the race are Kendra Porter of Porter Contracting, Candace Stevens, owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East; Leslie Brown, listing specialist for the Leslie Brown Team at Keller Williams Realty Gold; Kristina Watts, Business Development officer at Englewood Bank & Trust; and Mark Rennie, president of Englewood Helping Hand in Englewood.
Each is raising money for a local charity. Each have declared their races on Facebook. All votes must be reported by Aug. 29. The “Mayor for a Day” winner's first duty will be to start the annual Cardboard Boat Race on Aug. 31.
On Tuesday, Leslie Brown spent time at a farmer's market educating shoppers about the charity she's raising money for while collecting donations. So far she's collected more than $340 of her $10,000 goal. She is raising money on her Facebook page and brings a container every where she goes to collect money. She recently gave gift bags to those who donated at a Englewood Chamber luncheon.
"I picked C.A.R.E, because I know a lot of victims," Brown said of the Center for Abuse & Rape Emergencies Inc. which helps survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and other violent crimes in Charlotte County. "My boyfriend and I have spent time helping C.A.R.E. for years. We want to do a women's self defense class as a fundraiser for the Mayor for A Day. We are working on finding a location and date for August. We plan to do as many fundraisers as possible. I have a hefty goal of $10,000 but the community is extremely supportive."
Meanwhile, candidate Kristina Watts brought fellow members of the Rotary Club of Englewood to the Venice Moose Lodge 1308 to talk about saving children's lives through the Josh the Otter water safety program. Dressed in red, white and blue hat, Watts welcomed donations from Moose members. She posted the video to her Facebook page showing the kick off to her campaign.
For Englewood native Kendra Porter, she's relying on her childhood friends and others who she knows from growing up here to support her.
Porter's charity of choice is Kids' Needs of Greater Englewood, a nonprofit dedicated to helping school children in the community and their families. Members collect from donors in Englewood, Rotonda, Boca Grande, and Placida. They give the gently used and new clothing, school supplies, items for personal hygiene to needy families.
"The kids are our future and we need to be sure they have the supplies and support to do great things in life," she said on her Facebook page launching her mayoral debut. "I am excited about this opportunity and have a huge following and I look forward to helping out Kids' Needs Greater Englewood and hopefully becoming Mayor of the day! I am already called 'The Mayor of Englewood' so this would be an honor!."
Porter is collecting donations online on her Facebook page and has a jar at Key Reality, 1201 S. McCall Road in Englewood. She also has a website Vote4Kendra.com
Every day, candidate Candace Stevens asks for at least $1 from someone to support her Mayor for A Day campaign. As the owner of Wiseguys Barbershop in Englewood East, she sweetened her fundraising efforts by offering a chance to win two free haircuts a month for a year for a $5 donation.
Each $1 is counted as one vote for each candidate. The winner is the one who collects the most votes/dollars with 100 percent of the proceeds going to that person's charity of choice.
Stevens is raising money for Bikers Against Child Abuse. B.A.C.A. is a nonprofit organization that provides aid, comfort, safety, and support for children who have been sexually, physically, and emotionally abused.
"I chose B.A.C.A. to raise awareness of their mission in Charlotte County," she said. "B.A.C.A.was there for my family in a time of need. And helped me get through the hardest time of my life. I’m thrilled that they have extended their reach to Charlotte County. I can finally give back to a charity that gave me and my family so much hope."
She also has a container at Wiseguys Barbershops, 12717 Gulfstream Blvd., Unit 5, for donations. She also promotes her candidacy at other local businesses and community events.
Mark Rennie knows how much it would help to bring in 100% of proceeds he raises for Englewood Helping Hand. The nonprofit social services agency has been trying to construct a new building for more than a year now. The existing facility is small, people must wait outside and food is stored in a shed. Helping Hand gave 40 percent more food to pantry users this year compared to last year, Rennie said.
"We all are so excited to get this campaign underway," Rennie wrote on Helping Hand's Facebook page. There's a photo of him seated near the old building, 700 E. Dearborn St., on the site of the newly proposed building on the campus of Englewood United Methodist Church. "We're not going far! Donations are needed and appreciated! Thank you for your support!"
For more information visit, www.englewoodpioneerdays.com/mayor-for-a-day-applications-2019.html.
