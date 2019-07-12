Traveling from Englewood to Port Charlotte on State Road 776, at the intersection of Gasparilla Road (County Road 771) is a convenience store called Super Day. That’s the best landmark to pinpoint the location of McCall, which for a short moment in time was a small but active community.
In 1906, construction began on a railroad line that started at the Port of Boca Grande, on the southern tip of Gasparilla Island. It was to travel northeast to Arcadia, then north to Mulberry, where there were rich phosphate mines. With a railroad connection, the ore could be hauled to Boca Grande and loaded on the large ocean-going ships that could dock in the deep-water port. From there it could be shipped around the world, mostly for fertilizer production.
Commencement of the track laying started in Boca Grande in 1906, but it is known that the Charlotte Harbor & Northern Railroad had previously built some structures along the purposed route to house their workers.
One of the locations of those worker houses was a spot that would soon be known as McCall. The town was platted by the railroad in 1909 and named for one of their employees, C.B. McCall, who was a general freight and passenger agent at Boca Grande.
It was not uncommon in those days for a town to sprout up adjacent to railroad tracks. McCall was soon a functioning entity. Beside the workers’ quarters, which were called section houses, the new town soon contained a post office, a sawmill and a school. Two churches were built, both for white workers only — although there were both white and black workers living in McCall. It is remembered the black workers lived on one side of the railroad tracks, the white workers on the other side.
Aside from the section houses, which were occupied mostly by families, there were two other railroad structures in McCall. One was called the long house and it housed single, male railroad workers. The other was a two-storied depot which was called a section station and designated by the railroad as mile marker No. 81.
Patti Middleton is a well-known local artist who also has a deep-seated interest in history. She became quite the historian on the McCall area during the eight years she lived there in the last remaining railroad house. Her research has brought to light some interesting material.
Such as, “There was an active cattle trail that went through McCall. They continued to use it even after the town was built — it went right over the railroad tracks. It ended on the Myakka River at what was called Cattle Dock Point. They shipped the cattle by boat; a lot went to Cuba. William Goff (Englewood’s first white settler) and his big family shipped their cattle from there for years.
Patti continued, “Much to the disappointment of early settlers in Englewood, the rumored rail line that was to go through Grove City never materialized. Therefore, a train depot coming to McCall was a very important event because it provided them an opportunity to ship their produce and livestock, notably hogs.
William Goff is credited with carving a route out of the wilderness, starting at his farm near what is now Englewood’s Charlotte Library. It headed toward McCall and was called the McCall Road. As early Englewoodites started using the wagon trail, they soon shortened the name to just McCall Road. Today it is also known as State Road 776.
So what happened to the town of McCall, what made it disappear, I asked Patti?
“Well,” she said, “in 1928 the CH & N railroad went into receivership; the Seaboard Airline Railway bought it which meant the CH gave up all that 100 acres per mile they had been deeded by the state as payment to build the railroad.
“(A.C.) Frizzell, a big cattle owner, came in and started buying as much property as he could. He was also the station manager in Murdock. By this time, McCall had became a nonstop station. Then the stock market crash came. Between 1928 and 1934, Frizzell tore down most all the railroad houses, so basically, the town was destroyed. A couple of places he left standing for a while, and he put up some of his cowboys in them. But that was really the beginning of the end for McCall as a town.”
One railroad structure that remained was the section house that Patti rented. She tried for years, to no avail, to buy it. She was finally asked to move.
A short time later, on May 16, 2004, the house burned to the ground, taking with it the last remnants of railroad history for the little ghost town of McCall. Florida State Fire Marshal’s officials stated at the time the cause “appears suspicious.”
Diana Harris is a Sun columnist. Her book, “Englewood Lives,” is available for purchase at the Englewood Sun office, 120 W. Dearborn St. She can be reached at diharris@comcast.net.
