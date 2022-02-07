ENGLEWOOD — The road improvements along West Dearborn Street keep moving forward.
Construction crews are now working their way east along Dearborn to McCall Road, constructing a decorative intersection at Mango Street, new sidewalks and angle parking spaces.
Proposed drainage and other improvements along South McCall Road from its Dearborn Street intersection south to its State Road 776 intersection may appear stalled. It hasn't.
"We listened to their concerns at public meetings," Sarasota County project manager Brad Robertson said of meetings where property owners told county officials what improvements they wanted. "They were really concerned about drainage."
Earlier this year, the county thought construction could begin this month, but now Robertson said construction could begin as early as the end of this year.
The county still needs 15-20 more easements from property owners, but first they needed to survey properties.
From what he was told, Robertson said, some of the rights of way along South McCall were based upon surveys compiled in the 1890s.
Once $2.9 million construction project begins, property owners will see new culverts and other stormwater improvements, primarily on the east side of the road, along South McCall from West Horton Avenue.
The project also calls for new lighting, sidewalks and decorative pavers at intersections to mirror those now being construct along West Dearborn.
For more information about West Dearborn and South McCall improvements, call the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency office at 941-473-9795.
