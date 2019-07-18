Good news for parents whose children attend Lemon Bay high school: you won't have to pay more for your child's lunch next year.

The Charlotte County School Board will vote to approve meal prices for the 2019-2020 school year at Tuesday's meeting 5:30 p.m. in the district office in Port Charlotte.

The vast majority of Charlotte County students receive federally subsidized free lunch because they attend schools in low-income areas.

Costs for Lemon Bay High School and Charlotte High are as follows:

• Breakfast, $1.20

• Reduced-price breakfast, 30 cents

• Lunch, $2.80

• Reduced-price lunch, 40 cents

All of the district elementary schools, Baker Head Start Center, Charlotte Harbor Center, middle schools, Port Charlotte High and The Academy are eligible to receive free breakfast and lunch every day, with no application necessary through the federal Community Eligibility Provision.  

If your child attends LBHS or CHS, and you wish to apply for free and reduced lunch, you can find information about applications at yourcharlotteschools.net.

