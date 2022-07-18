ENGLEWOOD — A medical examination report released Monday morning shows an elderly Englewood woman was killed by alligators in a pond at Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
The woman, who officials identified Monday as Rose Marie Wiegand, 80, died Friday, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
Wiegand was on the golf course near her home on Cayman Isles Boulevard and Golf View Drive about 7:47 p.m. Friday.
"(She) was observed falling into a pond along the course near her residence and struggled to stay afloat," the SCSO stated. "While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water."
On Monday, the preliminary investigation reports from the 12th Judicial District's Medical Examiner's office in Sarasota was released.
The "Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Ms. Wiegand as a result of the alligator attack," said Douglas Johnson, a spokesman for the SCSO in an email to The Daily Sun. "Therefore, the FWC has taken over as the investigating agency."
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission didn't have much to report Monday morning, other than the woman's name an age.
"Our continued support is with the friends and family of Ms. Wiegand during this difficult time," said Adam Brown, senior officer with FWC's Southwest Region Field Office in Fort Myers.
On Friday, trappers removed two alligators from the pond, one was 8-feet, 10-inches long, and the other was 7-feet, 7-inches, Brown said.
