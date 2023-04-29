PORT CHARLOTTE — Peyton Meinhart is ready for a future in education.
With the help of the 2022-23 Charlotte County Public Schools Florida Prepaid Scholarship that she was awarded, college is waiting for her.
With up to $8,000 from the scholarship, she will find the first two years of college challenging in many ways, but tuition will not be the top concern.
The Charlotte County Public Schools Florida Prepaid Scholarship is awarded to one junior in Charlotte County Schools who has a dream of teaching and hopes to return to Charlotte County in the future to teach in the public school system.
Peyton is a junior at Charlotte High who dreams of being a language arts/literature teacher in secondary education. She attends a program for introductory teaching while in high school to experience what a teacher has to learn and what the classroom is like. She sees the role of the teacher as a teacher.
In the Principles of Teaching program at Charlotte Technical College, she learns about different methods of teaching, different theories of education, lesson planning, and lesson presentation; more importantly, she will have over 250 hours of observation, participation, and experience in a classroom with master teachers of different levels in different Charlotte County schools before she graduates high school next year.
When she graduates, she will have all the skills to be hired as a paraprofessional by the county school public school system.
She also will have passed the Praxis Paraprofessional test, passed her General Knowledge for Teachers Exam, and created a portfolio displaying her lesson plans, activities, and maybe a picture or two of her working with the students.
The scholarship will be awarded at the Underclassman Award Ceremony.
Peyton was informed of her award and receives the official notice that the money would be in her prepaid college fund early next month.
Now she can enjoy her last year of high school, not worried about how to pay for college but what college to attend in Florida.
