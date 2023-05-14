Land America LLC is asking for a density change for property along State Road 776 in Englewood that would allow an apartment complex. Residents of adjoining communities have voiced opposition to the plan.
Sarasota County officials canceled a May 4 meeting of the county’s Planning Advisory Board when too many people showed up.
ENGLEWOOD — When a Sarasota County Planning Commission hearing was abruptly canceled on May 4, many of the 300-plus Englewood residents left the Robert L. Anderson Administration Center disappointed, disgruntled and asking questions.
The meeting in question involved a proposed 300-unit apartment complex named Prose that's proposed by Land America LLC, a Delaware company.
The developers want to put the complex on the 16-acre Feldman property between Boca Royale and Arlington Cove along North Indiana Avenue, also known as State Road 776.
Oak Forest and Pine Lake on the opposite side of S.R. 776 also border the property with many residents of those neighborhoods expressing opposition.
Ever since the developer began having its required meetings with neighbors last fall, the proposal has drawn hundreds of complaints from those living near the proposed project.
As to the abrupt cancellation of the May 4 meeting, county officials pointed to Florida’s Sunshine Law, which requires that all meetings be open to the public.
With the 169-seat commission chambers at the Robert L. Anderson building filled, county staff opened an adjoining media room and staff room that have video and audio capabilities.
That still left an estimated 40 to 50 people milling around in the lobby area, where there is only one monitor only on one side.
“This was not adequate for all of those in attendance in the lobby areas to hear and see the actions from the chamber from this one television,” county spokeswoman Brianne Lorenz wrote in an email.
“The county is looking into making adjustments to improve visual and audio capabilities in lobby" of the Anderson building, Lorenz added.
The meeting was scheduled for the Anderson building south of Venice because items on the agenda were South County issues. Staff members thought it would be adequate despite the amount of correspondence the county’s planning department was receiving on the proposal.
“However, that was not the case,” Lorenz wrote regarding the adequacy of the Anderson building to handle those wishing to view the meeting.
In an email to county commissioners later in the evening of May 4 alerting them to the abrupt cancellation, Planning Director Matt Osterhoudt pointed to concerns about the ability to conduct the meeting legally, because of the lack of audio and visual equipment available to all of the public in attendance.
Big crowds are not unusual for Sarasota County. The county's School Board has held several meetings in recent years where more people show up than are allowed in the meeting room
In those instances, people can gather outside the building where TV monitors are set up, so the overflow crowd can see and hear what's being discussed. People who sign up to speak during the public input portion of the meeting can just walk inside when their names are called.
The Sarasota County Planning Commission meets once or twice a month at 5 p.m. on Thursday evenings. The May 4 meeting has been rescheduled for June 8 in commission chambers at the County Administration Center in downtown Sarasota.
