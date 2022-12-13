New Sarasota County School Board member Tim Enos spoke about two proposals during Tuesday morning's workshop, initiating a process where parents could walk their children to their classrooms and to appoint a parent liaison for the school board.
SARASOTA — During its first workshop meeting together Tuesday, newly elected members of the Sarasota County School Board dove into issues they'd promised to address during their election campaigns.
Current board Chairperson Bridget Ziegler ran for re-election on a combined platform with political newcomers Tim Enos, the district's former police chief, and Robyn Marinelli, a long-time teacher and school counselor.
All three won, joining Karen Rose — a former principal and district official — as the board's new conservative majority.
Board member Tom Edwards, who has served since 2020, has already found himself on the losing side of 4-1 votes since the new School Board was seated.
Enos said he had two items he wanted to see the board work on. The first was changing the school policy and allow for parents to walk their children to their classrooms. He said he had heard from parents who wanted to do that, and researched what other districts have done to allow it.
"In terms of security, it definitely could happen," he said.
Parents could notify the schools ahead of time that they wanted to do that. Parents who cleared a background check could be issued a printed pass that can be laminated and worn on a lanyard. It's a process similar to joining a student for lunch.
Enos also said he wanted to see the board appoint a parent liaison to the School Board.
Ziegler also had that item on her list for board member comments and said she agreed with the concept. Board members agreed to discuss it at an upcoming workshop.
Ziegler also said she wanted to change the policy for public input at board meetings, a topic that had become contentious during the last three years.
She proposed moving all public comment to the beginning of the meeting, changing the time limit from 2 to 3 minutes for each person, and eliminating the requirement that the comments be focused on a specific agenda item.
That would eliminate the 2-minute "general comments" portion at the end of the meeting.
Edwards pointed out that the change actually cuts the time a person could speak at a meeting from a total of 4 minutes — 2 minutes at the beginning and 2 minutes at the end — to 3 minutes.
"This is not an accident," Edwards said. "I know you all ran on that (issue), unlike another one that wasn't visible," he said, a reference to the surprise motion by Rose following the board's swearing-in ceremony to hold a meeting to discuss terminating Superintendent Brennan Asplen's contract.
Rose said she wanted to move the public input to the front of the meeting so people didn't have to wait through a long meeting to speak their minds for a couple of minutes.
Edwards had some ideas of his own for exploration. He asked that the district set up an algorithm for board emails. The program would automatically send mail to every board member when an email came addressed to three or more of the board members.
He said he saw an email that had been sent to the four other members, but not him. A member of the staff replied to the writer and included Edwards.
Edwards also said he wanted to see staff create a School Board dashboard that lists and keeps track of issues that are brought up.
Edwards also asked about an item that had been listed on the member comment portion of the agenda and ascribed to him. It was about a discussion on various foundations that work with and within the school system that had originally been brought up by Marinelli at the Nov. 29 meeting.
Since the item didn't appear on the agenda, Edwards said he asked about it, only to see it on the agenda with his name attached.
The discussion led to an exchange between Edwards and Marinelli, who accused Edwards of making political "digs" at the other board members during comments.
Edwards said he had the right to speak his mind.
Marinelli said they should treat each other with respect.
