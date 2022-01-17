The Green Hornets of Englewood Senior Softball’s Gold Division are, from left (front) Bob Arndt, “Sparky” Braham, Hans Picinich, Nick Kotzals, Billy Ward and Walt Lawrence (back) Steve DeRizzo, Bruce McDonald, Jim Donaldson, Mike Panas, Ron VanEss, and Jake Marzucco; Not pictured is Dave Presogna
The Englewood Men’s Senior Softball League held its annual entry draft for the 2022 Winter season recently with more than 70 players participating.
“It was an awesome turnout,” said Mark Johnson, commissioner. “We filled all the rosters in the Gold division, added a ninth team in the Silver division, and increased the Bronze division from two to four teams.”
The league continues to draw players from the Suncoast region, with players from Venice, North Port, Arcadia, Port Charlotte, Boca Grande and Englewood.
The league is open to all men 60 and older. Each team will play 20 or more games through March.
“We hold a second draft after the first few weeks of play to give teams a chance to add players if they need them,” continued Johnson. This year’s supplemental draft is Friday, Feb. 4 starting at about 12:30 p.m."
The Gold and Silver divisions started play the week of Jan 10, Bronze the week of Jan. 17.
“We are still accepting players for the Bronze division, so if you’re interested to see if you’re a good fit, the Bronze guys practice every Tuesday and Thursday morning at 9 a.m. at the Orange Street field,” according to Randy Harold, Bronze Division coordinator. Contact Randy at 724-331-5850.
