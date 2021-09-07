ENGLEWOOD — Growing up in a military home, Mary Smedley understood the life of a veteran. Among the military families, she enjoyed visiting and helping others, even as a child.
“I was extremely shy. My father was a Marine, he helped me to open up in front of others by having me practice famous speeches,” she said. “Eventually, I was giving speeches to 200-300 Marines, and it got to the point where I could finally take my hands away from my face when I spoke. My father’s favorite that I did was ‘Duty, Honor, Country’ which was the iconic address he gave at West Point.”
Smedley was always been concerned about veterans when they leave the military and buy their first home or need housing.
When she learned about the new program U.S. Military on the Move, Smedley knew it was a right fit for Michael Saunders & Company to offer to veterans.
“U.S. Military on the Move — or as I like to call it MOM — is a program is run by experts in their local markets. It was created as a way to thank veterans who serve and have served in the military,” said Smedley, who is managing broker at Michael Saunders & Company. “Eligible service members are offered a rebate or credit on a home sale or purchase.”
The rewards program is based on the purchase price, and in some cases it’s richer than most military rebate programs, Smedley said.
Participating members of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World that want to give back to our military give a portion of their commission to help fund the rebate program.
The program helps streamline and mange the veteran’s real estate transaction.
Once an active-duty or retired service member registers and qualifies for the program, they are assigned a trained advocate who helps with any of the veteran’s unique needs.
They receive assistance from a local loan consultant from MSC Mortgage who helps buyers navigate financing options and ensure they receive the best terms as a military member.
“When you buy or sell a home through U.S. Military on the Move, you’ll receive a reward credit at closing,” Smedley said. “Military members have the opportunity to work with the very best real estate agents.”
The reward credits are based on the actual sales price, not a fixed amount based on a range of values.
Veterans, Wounded Warrior, Department of Defense personnel, active and retired military officers must register with U.S. Military on the Move before contacting a real estate agent and be represented by the assigned real estate/brokerage at closing to qualify.
U.S. Military on the Move cannot be used in conjunction with other rebates, relocation benefits, broker referrals, and/or affinity programs.
“I even love the motto of the program which is ‘You’ve kept our home safe, now allow us to help with yours,’” Smedley said.
The U.S. Military on the Move website, www.usmilitaryonthemove.com, has a calculator of the estimated rebate. For example: a home valued at $350,000 receives a $1,750 rebate.
For more information, call 941-473-7750 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com/relocation/military-on-the-move.aspx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.