Duncan's Putt Putt

The front of Danny Duncan's proposed mini golf course would face West Dearborn Street in Englewood.

SARASOTA — The former Blue Pagoda and Englewood Sun office building at Englewood's West Dearborn Street will see new life as a mini golf course.

On Tuesday, without discussion, Sarasota County commissioners unanimously approved a special exception to allow Danny Duncan’s vision of building an 18-hole miniature golf course on the property, listed as 114-120 W. Dearborn Street.


West Dearborn Mini-Golf

The old Blue Pagoda-Englewood Sun building on West Dearborn Street will come down to make room for a miniature golf course, according to a plan initiated by the property owner Danny Duncan.

