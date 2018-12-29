ENGLEWOOD — A five-foot alligator circled a pond at the edge of Alameda Isles Thursday.
The pond was the last on a long list of water bodies deputies searched for 92-year-old Englewood resident Ira McConnell who disappeared Dec. 14.
Members of McConnell’s family joined the Peace River K9 Search & Rescue Association in its search, founder Mike Hadsell said. The team members tried to conduct searches of the Alameda Isles pond with sonar devices Thursday, but couldn’t because the alligator acted extremely aggressively, attacking their equipment.
“She was the most aggressive alligator I’ve encountered in 20 years,” Hadsell said. “We could not get a good sonar reading on the pond because the gator was going after me and the sonar sub.”
The family asked Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives to check the pond. They sent a helicopter over the area.
“They flew over and saw the oil slicks on Thursday,” said McConnell’s granddaughter Autumn McConnell. “It was too late for them to dive Thursday night.”
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s dive team took over the search of the pond Friday morning — after deputies first captured the alligator.
Around noon Friday, the sheriff’s divers pulled up McConnell in his silver 2015 Chevy Equinox LT from the bottom of the pond.
“No foul play is suspected,” said SCSO spokesman Doug Johnson in a statement Friday. “(The) cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.”
Sarasota County Sheriff’s detectives spent two weeks looking for McConnell, who was last seen at a Jehovah’s Witnesses meeting on Dec. 14. The Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall is just two miles north of the pond where he was eventually found, on the same side of State Road 776.
Detectives knew from the OnStar system that the Equinox wasn’t moving. They pinged the nearest tower for the vehicle, which was between his home in the Pine Lake subdivision and the Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall.
The volunteer K-9 team worked with McConnell’s family and sheriff’s investigators soon after he was first reported missing.
“I was out there with our K-9 search team every day,” Hadsell said. “We had searched in the Pine Lake development where Mr. McConnell lived — twice. We thought there was something in the lake, but the sheriff’s dive team said it was nothing.”
Hadsell said all of the “high-probability areas” where McConnell could have driven his Equinox were searched the first week. Divers returned to some of the lakes twice looking for McConnell.
“The reason the lake near Alameda Isles was last on the list was because it’s a gated community,” Hadsell said.
“We call it the hasty side of a search,” he said. “We didn’t think there was a high probability of him being there, because he would have had to go through the gate. However, we found out that the gate was up that weekend. So we don’t know why he turned in there, but we know how he got around having to stop at the gate.”
Hadsell said he usually sends a highly trained K-9 search dog to search for odors around the perimeter of a lake while looking for a missing person. However, the gator wasn’t budging.
“I was with the family at that very pond. We did not run the K-9 because of the aggressive gator fearing it would strike the K-9,” Hadsell said.
McConnell’s family insisted he would be found near his home. Hadsell said the pings from McConnell’s cell phone and Onstar proved the family was right. Although they searched near Buchan Airport four times, Hadsell said, the cellphone ping was within 300 to 600 meters from where McConnell’s vehicle was in the lake.
“Our family is heartbroken,” said Autumn McConnell in an earlier interview with the Sun, adding the family hadn’t had much sleep since McConnell went missing. “We are determined to find answers.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.