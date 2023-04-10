ENGLEWOOD — In June, Don Young decided to retire from his corporate job in Virginia, sell his home and purchase an RV to travel full-time with his wife, Christine.
Since then, they’ve spent time in Niagara Falls, Canada, the Finger Lakes, Maine, Long Island, New York, Pennsylvania, Cape Cod, Virginia, South Carolina and Florida.
Young is an artist who enjoys painting nature, including vineyards, vistas, waterfalls, birds and creatures of the sea.
“I create many of them from pictures that I took,” he said.
He’s working on getting his art online to attract a bigger audience.
“I post my paintings on Facebook and I’ve received more than 100 responses in one day,” he said. “It’s fun ... I enjoy doing it.”
Don and Christine Young, who recently celebrated 50 years of marriage, have been staying at Shady Haven Park in Englewood since January.
Don Young has painted underwater mural scenes and gardens on a number of homes there.
After arriving in Englewood, Don Young created an acrylic sunset mural overlooking Lemon Bay. His most recent work is a garden mural that has fish, dolphins, birds and butterflies.
“It started out as a garden and I just keep adding to it,” he said of the neighbor’s mural on the side of her home. “I added a protective layer of clear glaze so it looks richer and it’s waterproof and dries quickly.”
The artist also painted the sea captain statue that sits at the marina, giving it bright new colors.
“He was all faded and actually fell into the water after the hurricane,” Don said. “I added fresh paint so now he stands out. I’ve always painting my memories — now I paint other people’s memories.”
Most of his work in the area is from word of mouth. He’ll commission a painting for one neighbor, and another will ask to be next on the list.
“It feels good to make people happy,” Don said.
The couple will be heading west in May to capture mountains and deserts on his canvases. They plan to spend some time in Colorado in April, after staying in Texas.
“We don’t really plan; we just do,” Christine Young said. “We’re traveling to Austin next and then Colorado to visit our son.”
Don Young is self-taught and has been painting most of his life.
“I still have a drawing he did as a child of ‘Donald Duck,’ and it’s very good,” Christine Young said.
The couple has been enjoying life on the road.
“We’ve met some really interesting people,” Don Young said. “Englewood is a great little town.”
“We plan on coming back next year for sure,” Christine Young added.
