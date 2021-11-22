This story is part of a Thanksgiving series recognizing those who do something special to give back to the community.
Nestled in his mother's arms, 9-pound Charles Lawton Brodowsky yawned, squirmed and went back to sleep. He wasn't due until Nov. 9, but was delivered at 29 weeks via C-section while his mother was in a coma, suffering from COVID-19.
After more than a month at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Katy Brodowsky and her son are at home in North Port. Both are healthy.
"It's a true miracle," said the 35-year-old mom. "When I was admitted in the hospital, I said 'God, you're not done with me yet — you promised this baby would be healthy.' And then I was out. They put me under and I don't remember anything that actually happened to me for several weeks."
Brodowsky suffers from diabetes. She didn't get vaccinated. She had just begun using insulin to help control diabetes.
After she was tested, she went to the North Port ER. Her heart rate was high, and so was her baby's. Doctors sent her to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
The first day, the baby's heart rate stabilized, but hers didn't. The next morning, she got worse. Her oxygen levels dropped. She had an emergency cesarean section while sedated. When it was over, she was on a ventilator, her 4-pound baby in the neonatal intensive care unit. She also suffered pneumonia while in the hospital.
"Two weeks before I got sick, I had a conversation with my husband, (James), I told him that if anything happened to me, I wanted them to take the baby," she said. "I told him to prepare if he had to take care of the baby. When he went to the hospital, he told the doctor and nurses my wishes.
"I know it was scary for him, but he did it," she said. "Several years ago, he dealt with addiction. We started going to Abundant Life Worship Center in Englewood. He surrounded himself with good men who are supportive. He went to meetings. With God's help, James was able to deal with both of us being in the hospital. He had also lost his grandmother a month earlier. She raised him. I know I would have freaked out with all of that going on and I don't have any addiction issues. But we had prayer warriors and my family and strangers praying for us. God stepped in."
Brodowsky said despite having to relearn to talk, walk and write, she has little lung scarring. She walks with a cane but is confident that someday she won't need it.
While in a coma, Brodowsky experienced strange dreams, she said. She dreamed she was on the side of a cliff and in a weird plane and she thought she was transported to several hospitals.
"None of it ever happened," she said. "Otherwise, I don't remember anything that happened all month. When they moved me out of the ICU, there were about 15 other pregnant women in the COVID unit. I was surprised there was so many women there. It was crazy."
While in the hospital, Brodowsky's mother Susan Blount asked for prayers from churches in North Port, Arcadia and Englewood and others throughout the country.
She also wrote to the hospital trying to get patients access to monoclonal antibodies. Those were only available for outpatients. She made business cards to help teach others about options and COVID-19 prevention.
"We've had some family members and friends not make it after they got COVID," Brodowsky said. "I don't push the vaccine, I think people should do what they feel is best for them. I had diabetes and a very busy doctor that didn't help me much. I switched doctors shortly before I got sick."
After spending so much time in the hospital, Brodowsky made friends with the doctors, nursing staff and therapists. She's is grateful for their help.
"When I was up walking in the hallway, one of the therapists who volunteered to roll over patients said she was so happy to see me off the ventilator," she said. "She said she doesn't often get to see the outcome of patients who go on ventilators."
Just before Brodowsky was released from the hospital, some of her new friends threw her a baby shower. The nurses helped her with everything she would need for the baby. Others in North Port dropped off baby items at the Olde World Restaurant to help the couple.
"We are so grateful, we are so blessed," Brodowsky said. "For years, I made cookies to help the church raise money for families in need. We lost a baby on Aug. 26, 2017. It was very difficult for us. That year, I made Christmas cookies as a distraction. I'm a massage therapist at Carle Chiropractic Clinic in Sarasota. I was having spasms and couldn't work for six months. But I knew this pregnancy was different.
"Our son was born Aug. 28,"she said. "This year, I can't make the cookies because I can't stand up for very long periods of time. So I have to accept the help. It somehow feels better when you've helped others and now they want to help you when you are in need."
On Thanksgiving the couple is taking their baby boy to meet his aunt and grandmother.
"It's going to be a very special day," she said.
