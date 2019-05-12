Lauren Varner was taking a walk with her little boy when a stranger told her she should expect twins
“I was only 12 weeks pregnant at the time,” she said. “The man looked and me and said my 2-year-old son was handsome. Then he said God told him I was having twins.”
Varner and her husband, Jonathan, went to a doctor’s appointment. Lauren jokingly mentioned what the stranger told her.
“The doctor said weird stuff like that happens all the time, and decided to do an unplanned sonogram,” Lauren said. “The stranger was right — I was pregnant with twins.”
Lauren looked for the man to tell him he was right, but never found him.
Carson and Zachary Varner were born four years ago, just after Christmas on Dec. 31.
Lauren Varner, 28, is one of several Englewood moms raising multiples. Her friend Rachel Faro has triplets, and Englewood mom Amanda Corcoran has quadruplets.
All love going to local parks and community events with their parents, who answer the never-ending questions about their children who look strikingly alike.
“It’s a sight to see four toddlers in the water aisle at Sam’s Club,” said Corcoran, 29.
“People most certainly look at us while we are out, but I always answer their questions because they always have questions. ‘No, they aren’t two sets of twins’ and ‘yes, we thankfully have lots of help from grandma and grandpa.’ The kids love chatting with people, which makes it worth it.”
The Varner boys are also social and love playing sports and being outside. While on vacation this year, they hiked through waterfalls five miles a day with their parents Lauren and Jonathan.
“When we moved into our new house, we set up a playground in the back yard before we unpacked any boxes,”’ said Jonathan, 29, who has been with Lauren since high school. “I’m glad we had our children in our early 20s. A lot of my peers in their late 20s now want kids. With the amount of unbridled energy my kids have, I don’t know if I could keep up with them if I were older.
“As for Lauren, she’s amazing,” he said. “She does so much for me and the boys. People say I’m a good dad, but it’s really Lauren who makes our family great. She makes it easy for me to be a good dad. She’s my hero.”
Lauren says she’s fortunate to be a stay-at-home mom while her husband works at Wampler Insurance and Financial Group. She said will never take it for granted.
While Lauren taught the kids throughout the day, in February, it was time for the twins to experience sharing and working with other children their own age. The couple enrolled the twins at the Venice YMCA Sunshine Academy to teach them a little more structure.
“When the boys are at daycare, it’s really different,” Lauren said. “I clean a room and it stays clean while I move to the next one. At times, I think I don’t know what I’m supposed to do right now. I have realized I don’t need to run through the grocery store with two kids in the cart.”
When they are all together, Lauren says she doesn’t dress her identical twins alike.
“Growing up with the same face as someone else, we wanted the boys to have their own friends,” she said. “They have their own personalities. They are individuals.”
Lauren says she’ll dress the boys in plaid, but everybody gets a different color so they don’t share one identity.
For the first few years of the their lives, it was all about the girls looking alike in the Faro household. Nicole Faro said she dressed Ashtyn, Brynn, and Corlynn in the same style — with matching tutus, jammies, hair bows and clothing.
“When they got old enough to pick out their own school clothes, they didn’t want to dress alike,” Rachel said. “Sometimes they want to wear the same outfit to school. But now they pick their own clothes. I’ve lost control.”
The girls also have very different personalities, Faro said, adding, one is artistic, one loves to sing all the time and the other joins in. Having three girls the same age is a challenge at times for Rachel and her husband Brian, who works at Paradise Exclusive Realty in Englewood.
“I don’t know if it would be any different if they were different ages because I never had just one baby,” Rachel said.
Rachel spent her first Mother’s Day in the hospital with her triplets who were each 1 pound, 12 ounces.
“The girls were in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) for 79 days,” she said. “For the first week Brian and I couldn’t touch or change them. I would stay with them all day and then go home to sleep and go back to the hospital.”
Today, the girls are nearly finished with their first year of elementary school. Although they were in the same daycare center since they were 2, the girls deliberately had different classes so they would make their own friends.
While the Faro girls are very active, yet still laid back, the younger Varner boys tend to be competitive.
“We have one older child, Johnathan, (now 6), who is so different than our twins,” Lauren said. “I don’t know how it is with girls, but with boys, they get each other excited over the littlest things. They rush to see who will put on their seat belt the fastest. They see who dresses the quickest in their jammies.
“Our oldest was OK in his own little world, but those two had to be entertained constantly,” she said. “My boys have a big heart and are very kind. They will pick a flower and give them to me. But they are boys, they are rough, tough. They like being dirty and playing outside.”
In the Corcoran household, the children’s personalities couldn’t be more different.
“Jackson is wild and cuddly. Preston is bubbly and sensitive, while Harrison is mischievous and our deep thinker,” Corcoran said. “Now Lila runs my household. She’s in charge and she knows it. Her big brown eyes get her whatever she wants.
“The babies turned 2 at the end of March. No matter how old they get I’ll always refer to them as my babies.”
Corcoran said while being a mom is her “greatest joy,” she envisioned having a career while the babies were young.
“I took night classes for my license in February and after I passed my state exam I immediately joined Keller Williams Realty Gold and hit the ground running,” she said. “Starting my real estate career has been an exciting new chapter.”
When there’s a small chance for down time, Corcoran said her husband, Kyle, doesn’t hesitate to watch the four kids while she takes a nap. The babies also somehow know when their mommy needs a break too.
“A couple of months ago, I was having a rough day. I sat down on the play room floor while the kids were playing,” Corcoran said. “Within a few moments, all four of them walked over and hugged me at the same time. As I held them, I could feel how much they knew I needed them in that moment. That was by far the most profound moment as a mother thus far.
“Since it’s Mother’s Day, I have to say that my mom (Kathy Francoletti) is the backbone of our family,” Corcoran said. “She goes above and beyond every day for her grandbabies. I hope to be half the mother and grandmother she is.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.