SARASOTA — In March, Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler warned county commissioners that maintenance costs for the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program were exceeding budgeted amounts every year since 2019.

On Tuesday, during another budget workshop, Rissler returned with a recommendation she hopes will stabilize maintenance costs — a 20-25% sliding scale increase in the program’s maintenance fund budget.


   
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments