A bench at Sleeping Turtles Preserve between Venice and North Port. The preserve along the Myakka River is one of the parcels Sarasota County has purchased with funds from the taxpayer-approved Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program.
SUN PHOTOS BY LARRY EVANS
A couple enjoys a boat ride on the Myakka River near the Jelks Preserve, which is land purchased as part of the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program.
SARASOTA — In March, Sarasota County Parks and Recreation Director Nicole Rissler warned county commissioners that maintenance costs for the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Protection Program were exceeding budgeted amounts every year since 2019.
On Tuesday, during another budget workshop, Rissler returned with a recommendation she hopes will stabilize maintenance costs — a 20-25% sliding scale increase in the program’s maintenance fund budget.
Without discussion, commissioners unanimously approved the recommendation with a formal resolution incorporating the change to come back to them before July.
Both the Environmentally Sensitive Lands Oversight Committee in April and the Parks Advisory and Recreation Council in early May had unanimously agreed with the proposal although the oversight committee wanted the increase to be used specifically for habitat and land management.
The motion for approval of the increase by Commissioner Mike Moran did not include that stipulation.
For the current fiscal year, only 15% of the $19.6 million in revenues from dedicated tax funds for the program goes toward maintenance.
In March, Rissler told commissioners that out of the $19.6 million, $9.4 million was available for land acquisitions, with $3 million going to maintenance and $7.2 million going for debt service on bonds issued by the program.
Partially fueling the growing maintenance costs, Rissler told commissioners, was demands for service from the public such as cleaning bathrooms at sites that have them seven days of the week.
The program was created in 1999 through a voter-approved referendum that also dedicated 0.25 mills for the acquisition, protection, and management of environmentally sensitive lands for 20 years - 2019.
In 2005, voters again approved an extension of the program with the same millage though 2029 and added the Neighborhood Parklands Program.
Since 1999, the program has acquired through outright ownership or conservation easements almost 40,000 acres, adding another 116 acres since 2005 in neighborhood parklands.
With the funding stream for that millage coming to an end in 2029, commissioners also in March directed County Administrator Jonathan Lewis to begin preparing another referendum to continue that dedicated millage.
That topic did not come up during Tuesday’s discussion.
With the conclusion of Tuesday’s budget workshop which served mainly as an update on the status of fiscal year 2023 at its midpoint, commissioners will next turn to work on the fiscal year 2024 budget that begins Oct. 1.
That work will occur with budget workshops in mid-June.
