ENGLEWOOD — Cleaning ash off his car wasn't part of David Sharp's plan Sunday.
He and his family were among the residents dealing with the aftermath of a fire that burned up around 150 acres in the Myakka State Forest and about 10 acres in a Gulf Cove neighborhood.
No one was injured. No homes were damaged, but the fire burned a boat, two sheds and two fences.
As of noon Sunday, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had it 95% contained.
"We are two streets over from a canal," Sharp said. "The fire went from Jennings Boulevard to right on the canal and then it jumped the canal a couple of times ... Right over across from that."
To view the fire as of Saturday, click here twitter.com/boatsnbeaches.
"We were close to the action; it was legit," he continued. "The way the wind was going, I didn’t think we’d have an issue, but there were embers and sparks and everything ... there were a lot of them."
Patrick Mahoney, a wildfire mitigation specialist for the agriculture department, said his department was handling the cleanup Sunday.
"We are out this morning mopping up and making sure it's safe," he said. "But we have high wind again today again and we have to make sure the area is secure."
The National Weather Service forecast was a sunny day with winds between 11 to 15 mph, and gusts as high as 20 mph.
High winds like that don't help when it comes to wild fires.
At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, firefighters had pushed a brush fire back from Jennings Boulevard in Gulf Cove and were working to contain the fire in the wooded area of Myakka State Forest, despite strong wind gusts.
The fire had jumped Jennings Boulevard, got out of control, and threatened homes in Gulf Cove Saturday evening. Firefighters from Englewood, Charlotte and Florida Forest Service worked to protect homes in the area and as of 9 p.m. there was no real damage to homes reported.
Jennings Boulevard is adjacent to an undeveloped area where the fire began.
"It started in our district and then went into the forest," Charlotte County Fire and EMS spokesperson Todd Dunn told The Daily Sun Sunday. "They (Englewood Fire) were assisting us in the neighborhood and we started assisting them last night … that area borders the forest.
"Last night, we had assistance from Englewood Fire and they were right with us."
Dunn added that North Port and Sarasota also sent crews to help.
"It went into the forest and we continued to mop up and hit the hot spots (this morning) and then released some units to go help Englewood -- embers were blowing -- and made sure they're not taking hold in residential neighborhoods," he said. "We were sending crews threw the burned area.
"After a brush fire like this, those who live around it, they’re watching it all the time ... it makes people nervous, so we always go out and hit those hot pots."
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Mahoney said it started in a neighborhood and "unfortunately the fire ran from the home (and) it burnt up a couple of fences and damaged a boat. Right now, we’re securing the area. The fire is not going to go anywhere."
Mahoney went on to say that the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
He also added that people should stay away from the area.
"When an incident like this happens, stay away from the area," Mahoney said. "People on Facebook live or Twitter ... you're hindering the process."
