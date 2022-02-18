Developers met with Sarasota County officials recently to discuss this 15-acre parcel off State Road 776 in North Englewood. It is currently zoned for one home per acre, but developers are looking to build 200 apartments there.
Developers requested and had a pre-application meeting with Sarasota County officials for this 15-acre parcel of State Road 776 in the northern part of Englewood. It is just south of Boca Royale Golf & Country Club.
ENGLEWOOD — With one apartment complex being proposed for Artist Avenue, will there be a second proposal for more apartments on a vacant parcel nearby on Indiana Avenue?
The answer, at the moment, appears to be no. But that could change.
In November, Patrick Seidensticker, an attorney with Icard Merrill, sent a letter to the Sarasota County Planning Department submitting a meeting request with the county’s Development Review Committee.
The proposal was for a 204-unit complex on a 15.7-acre parcel owned by Marilyn Feldman as trustee and valued at $799,400 according to the Sarasota County Property Appraiser. The property fronts on State Road 776 between Boca Royale and Arlington Cove in Englewood, across from Gulf Breeze Landscape Center.
Zoning for the vacant property is open use estates, allowing one unit per acre. The proposed rezoning would change the designation to residential multi-family allowing for three units per acre.
According to paperwork, the contract purchaser of the property is Land America LLC based in Miami, the Florida Division of Corporations notes.
Kelley Klepper, with Kimley-Horn, a member of the project team, said the pre-application meeting occurred about a month ago but had no further details about the project.
Bill Merrill, another Icard Merrill land use attorney, listed on the application as the agent for Land America, did not return a request for comment.
Sarasota County does not maintain minutes of Development Review Committee meetings online, but it is not uncommon for a petitioner to either drop a project or alter it in response to comments from committee members.
A search of active rezoning petitions on the planning department’s website did not reveal a petition for this project.
If the project does move forward, it would join another proposed project for a mixed-use development just down the road off S.R. 776 along Artists Avenue.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.