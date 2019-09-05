By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — After 14 years, Todd Tracy is ready to step down from the Englewood Community Redevelopment Agency Advisory Board.
Even though he’s termed out and Monday will be his last meeting, Tracy — who now serves as the board’s chairman — is still thinking of Englewood’s future.
The CRA is in the process of revising it five-year plan. The CRA, which sunsets in 2029, revises its plan every five years. The plan identifies completed projects and future projects. It’s last five-year update will begin in 2024.
Tracy wants to focus attention on the creation of transitional residential-to-commercial overlay district.
The CRA already established a similar zoning district with the creation of its artistic overlay district. The art district — which is along Old Englewood Road, just north of West Dearborn Street — allows galleries and other businesses in a residential neighborhood.
The zoning, however, requires proprietors to reside on the properties where they operate their businesses.
The idea is to expand the overlay district both north and south of West Dearborn Street.
“I’d like the public to be aware of it,” Tracy said. He intends to serve on an advisory committee to hammer out the details.
Separately, the CRA is working on a plan to bring new landscaping, streetlights, sidewalks and other improvements to create a new look for West Dearborn Street and along South McCall Road. The Dearborn project is budgeted at $4.5 million and South McCall at $2.5 million. The CRA intends to borrow the money to get the two projects started.
Sarasota County commissioners are expected to name the successors for Tracy and Terry Redman, who is also terming out, at their next meeting, scheduled 9 a.m. Tuesday at Robert L. Anderson Administration Center, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, South Venice.
The Englewood CRA meeting is scheduled 1 p.m. Monday at the Lemon Bay Park Environmental Center, 570 Bay Park Blvd. For more information, either visit the Englewood CRA office at Suite D, 370 W. Dearborn St. Call 941-473-9795.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
