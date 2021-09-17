SARASOTA — Just how much development can Sarasota County handle?
Some critics may say it's as much as developers want.
At the Sept. 8 County Commission meeting, commissioners approved proposed amendments to the comprehensive plan allowing part of the 9,959-acre Hi Hat Ranch between Fruitville Road and Clark Road to be developed as a village under the county’s 2050 Plan standards. It was originally designated as a hamlet, a smaller development.
The change will allow 4,500 acres to be turned into slightly more than 13,000 homes as development proceeds over the next 30 to 40 years.
That's similar to the timetable for the Winchester Ranch development along River Road with an anticipated 9,000 homes over the next 50 years. Commissioners approved a critical area plan for Winchester Ranch in April.
Earlier this year, as part of a state-required review of the county’s comprehensive plan, staff performed what is called a capacity analysis to determine just how many homes the county would need to satisfy housing demands over the next ten years.
Staff concluded that number was 15,508 with a potential capacity of just over 46,000 units. The analysis also noted that taking into account future land use densities, the total residential capacity in the county was 205,300 homes.
So, in 2020, the report stated, the county was at 77.5% of its buildout.
With the number of units needed just over the next 10 years — plus what’s now being given a green light for development with Winchester Ranch and Hi Hat Ranch — that puts a total of 37,508 homes slated for the future in previously undeveloped portions of Sarasota County.
And, that doesn’t take into account what’s happening with development inside North Port with Wellen Ranch, along with three other large holdings that are in the application pipeline.
All of the development, especially with that in the eastern part of the county, pits the developers against the anti-development crowd who worry about the affects on infrastructure, things like roads and water for example.
But just as he noted during the Winchester Ranch discussion, Commissioner Ron Cutsinger of Englewood noted that the Hi Hat amendment was “definition of good planning.”
Both Cutsinger and Commissioner Alan Maio defended the approvals with the argument that one-third, or 182 square miles, of the county were already under public ownership.
“This county is an absolutely great steward of its land,” Maio said during the Hi Hat discussion on Sept. 8.
That still doesn’t negate the allegation made by the anti-developers and environmentalists that commissioners are in the pockets of the developers, pointing as evidence to the hefty contributions made to their political campaigns.
2050 meant to control growth
With the exception of Winchester Ranch, which was denoted as an area of future development on the county’s comprehensive plan, most of the recent development has occurred east of Interstate 75, an area that for decades has been a point of contention between the two groups.
After years of development pressures on the eastern farmlands and failed attempts to arrive at a solution amenable to all parties, Sarasota County engaged in another endeavor in the late 1990s to halt the spread of urban sprawl east of Interstate 75.
That endeavor resulted in the 2050 plan, a vision for the county’s future growth. It focused future development within three tightly clustered villages and other smaller hamlets, while preserving the rural character of these eastern lands.
But two decades later, with critics deeming the plan “unworkable,” modifications were made, eroding the original intent of the original visionary effort, a trend that continues today as the barriers to eastern development continue to loosen.
In an interview earlier this year, former Commissioner Jon Thaxton who was part of the board that approved the 2050 Plan noted the trend. He blamed it on term limits.
“Each generation of commissioners after adoption eroded the standards,” he said at the time in a blunt assessment of the situation.
And in a 2019 study written by former county sustainability director Evangeline Linkous, published in the Urban Affairs Review, Linkous dissected the causes of 2050’s failures.
“Although external factors loom large in the Sarasota 2050 story, the local political economy played a critical role," wrote Linkous, who is now an associate professor at the University of South Florida.
"Although Sarasota 2050 offered a rational-technical resolution to a long-standing debate between 'move-the-line' development interests and large agricultural landowners and 'hold-the-line' urban citizenry and environmentalists, continued politicking after plan adoption meant Sarasota 2050’s role as a compromise solution was gradually undermined by the incompatible policy agendas pursued by each faction,” she wrote.
So what happens next?
Perhaps the answer lies in a statement made in the report on the residential capacity analysis performed by county staff earlier this year as required by a state-mandated review of the county's comprehensive plan.
“The Residential Capacity Analysis does not identify which vacant properties may or may not develop in the future. The analysis does not forecast future market demand, incorporate the desires of individual property owners, or address any other development limitations. It is also important to note that residential capacity is dynamic as a result of the land use planning process. Lands are rezoned or set aside for preservation, properties are redeveloped at higher densities and even converted from non-residential to residential uses.”
