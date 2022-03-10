Gov. Ron DeSantis' office announced Thursday that $2 million is available to communities impacted by the Jan. 16 tornadoes in Southwest Florida.
The funds will be available through the State Housing Initiative Program, according to a statement Thursday afternoon. Florida families can get SHIP funds to replace their mobile homes destroyed by the tornadoes.
The National Weather Service confirmed that six tornadoes touched down in Southwest Florida early Jan. 16. Two E-1 tornadoes destroyed 12 mobile homes in the Gasparilla Mobile Estates park in Placida and in Village of Holiday Lake in the Gulf Cove area, both in Western Charlotte County. Several other homes were damaged.
“I am committed to making sure that Floridians have the necessary resources to rebuild following a disaster,” DeSantis said in an emailed statement. “Our state agencies continue to work with private, public and local partners to provide meaningful assistance and ensure these communities have access to resources that aid their recovery efforts.”
SHIP is administered by the Florida Housing Finance Corporation and is designed to address the unmet housing needs of very low, low, and moderate-income families.
In Charlotte County, Colleen Turner is the SHIP Administrator. She works at the county's Human Services Department at 21500 Gibralter Drive, Port Charlotte. She may be reached at 941-833-6502 or at colleen.turner@charlottecountyfl.gov.
On March 1, the state announced $7.1 million would be available. Most of that funding — $5.5 million — is from the energy assistance program. Another $1.6 million is available from the Community Services Block Grant program for services, food and housing intended to promote self-sufficiency.
This includes funding for debris removal, repairing electrical and gas lines, replacing drivers licenses, job counseling and homeless prevention programs.
Charlotte County residents may visit the Human Services Department at 1050 Loveland Blvd., or call 941-833-6500.
To find out more about the Community Services Block Grant in Florida including income limits, visit: https://bit.ly/3sx82Vx
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.