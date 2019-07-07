By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
Home construction continues at a strong pace in Charlotte County, Building Department officials are reporting.
The county’s year-over-year report shows almost a 15 percent increase in permits issued for the first five months of 2019 compared to 2018, Permitting Ombudsman Dan Jascomb told the Sun. Just to show how statistics can be contradictory, however, the July report from Florida Gulf Coast University’s Regional Economic Research Institute, shows a downward trend in single-family permits since May 2018 for Charlotte, Lee and Collier counties.
RERI’s director, Christopher Westley, acknowledged that the downward trend could end up going back up in Charlotte County. The RERI numbers go back only to May 2018, while Janscomb reviewed numbers going back to January 2018.
“Charlotte County has long had a really strong housing market in this area,” Westley said. “This is the first time I recall it trending downward.”
Building in Charlotte County hit a high in 2018 with 1,736 permits issued for the calendar year, Janscomb said. That contrasts dramatically with 2012, during the recession, when the county issued only 251 permits.
“The economy really started roaring in 2018,” Janscomb said, for Charlotte County.
For January through May this year, permits numbered 727 compared to the first five months of 2018, when there were 634 permits.
Janscomb also presented his numbers at the monthly meeting of the county’s Building Industry Oversight Committee in June.
Westley and Janscomb agreed steady construction news seems to allay immediate fears of an economic recession.
“This is now the longest recovery in U.S. history,” said Westley, “But it’s been a weak recovery, and they’re not going to last forever.”
“We live in a region that tends to over-correct during recessions,” he warned.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
