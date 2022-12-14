Solomon Property Englewood

Sarasota County commissioners approved changes to the zoning of the Solomon Property between Pine Street and Oxford Drive in Englewood on Wednesday. The changes will allow a 79-unit cluster development there.

 SARASOTA COUNTY PLANNING DEPARTMENT

SARASOTA — A day after approving the development of a 404-unit apartment complex on Artists Avenue, Sarasota County commissioners followed that up Wednesday with the approval of a 79-unit cluster subdivision on Pine Street in Englewood.

Known as the Solomon property, the 45-acre tract between Pine Street and Oxford Drive is bordered on the north by Morningside Drive and the south by Poinciana Avenue and adjacent to Medical Boulevard.


