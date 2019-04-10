ENGLEWOOD — Just like that, there are two more powerboat race coming to Florida’s Southwest coast.
With the announcement of the Roar Offshore — set for Oct. 10-12 off Fort Myers — and another new race coming to Clearwater, the Offshore Power Association is turning Southwest Florida into a hub for offshore powerboat racing.
OPA kicks off its 2019 racing season May 17 in Cocoa Beach on Florida’s East Coast. But this year, four out of its five races scheduled in Florida are being staged in Southwest Florida — including the Englewood Beach Waterfest set for Nov. 23-24 and the Sarasota Grand Prix in July.
OPA announced in January it would race in Fort Myers, a return to Lee County after a decade-long hiatus. There is also a yet-to-be-announced September race in Clearwater on the tentative schedule.
Race organizers and the racers themselves say the Englewood Beach and Fort Myers races could build upon each other. OPA will also benefit.
“The West Coast of Florida has a stronger fan base than the East Coast,” OPA president Ed “Smithy” Smith said Tuesday.
A possible reason could be the races in the Gulf can be staged much closer to the shoreline for fans to watch. The Atlantic Ocean surf tends to dictate how close races can be to the shore, Smith suggested.
From surveys, Charlotte County determined the powerboat racing at Englewood Beach Waterfest attracts visitors and boat racing fans from outside the county. Last year’s, even with lingering blooms of the toxic red tide algae, Waterfest attracted more than 30,000 spectators and generated more than $3.8 million in economic impacts to the county, organizers say.
“The (powerboat racing fans) like to hop around and go from event to event,” suggested Sean Doherty, sales and sports marketing manager with the Punta Gorda/Englewood Beach Visitor & Convention Bureau. “(Fort Myers and Englewood) events shouldn’t have too much of an effect on one another.”
Doherty and Ed Hill, Englewood Chamber of Commerce executive director, saw the same opportunity for Waterfest. Having an event on Fort Myers Beach might make more racing fans aware of Waterfest and encourage them to travel to Englewood for more racing.
Jacki Liszak, executive director of the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce, also thinks the Fort Myers event will enhance Waterfest’s crowd in November.
“I think it will create fans in the area who will take that trip north,” Liszak said.
The all-volunteer Englewood Waterfest board seems just as optimistic.
“I think it will help raise awareness (of Englewood),” Waterfest president Steve Gardiner said. “This is our fifth year, and Waterfest is growing stronger. Fort Myers (racing) may actually be good for us.”
When it comes to Englewood hosting Offshore Powerboat Association’s world championship, Gardiner said, “I’ll take the world.”
Roar Offshore president Tim Hill described his nonprofit organization as similar to Waterfest, in that after paying bills and other expenses, Roar Offshore will be donating to local charities.
“Everyone is fired up and excited to have (powerboat racing) back,” Hill said. Fort Myers also expects the races to have $6 million or more in economic impacts.
“We will even be supporting each other,” Hill said of the Fort Myers and Englewood racing venues.
Ray LaBadie isn’t on Waterfest’s board this year, but he was on all its prior boards and is planning to volunteer as chairman of its dry pits at Englewood Beach. He’s also planning to join OPA officials at the Cocoa Beach races in May.
More importantly, LaBadie is a big fan of powerboat racing and more is better.
“I think it’s great,” he said. “It creates more awareness of the sport. It will bring us more fans from Fort Myers.”
Punta Gorda-based Joe and Terri Vaughn recently retired their title-winning powerboat Amendment 2. The couple hopes to find sponsors to join them and help them race an even larger competitive boat.
But with the two events so close, Joe said, they may take the Amendment 2 out of retirement to run in the two “hometown races.”
