Local interest in addressing the toxic red tide algae and water quality isn’t waning.
Charlotte County government has organized its Water Quality Summit with three expert panels on red tide and how to improve water quality. The summit is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
The event is free, but the county asks people to preregister for the summit.
More than 400 have already registered, while another 100 or more are expected. No more than 750 people will be able to attend the summit. The public can register online at ccwatersummit.eventbrite.com.
Commissioner Bill Truex will serve as moderator. Truex, who called for the summit, hopes it will provide accurate information about red tide and other water quality issues, as well as quelling the misinformation that’s been floating on various social media and other platforms.
The three panels will include representatives from the scientific community, one made up of state elected officials and policy makers, and a panel of experts presenting potential action plans.
The county extended an invitation to newly elected Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office for him or his representative to serve on the panels, but county officials had not yet heard a response.
